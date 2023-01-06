Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
School Board elections could move to ranked-choice voting under proposed legislation
Legislation introduced in Richmond would allow localities like Arlington to hold School Board general elections using a ranked-choice method in place of the existing winner-take-all process. The bill – HB1751 – patroned by Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) makes a number of changes to the small steps already undertaken to...
Democratic field now three in race for Arlington County Board
Three Democrats on Jan. 4 launched bids for the two Arlington County Board seats on the November ballot, with at least one or two more prospects apparently waiting in the wings. J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey kicked off campaigns at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County...
Divided Vienna Town Council opts to raise pay
Serving on the Vienna Town Council will become somewhat more lucrative starting Jan. 1, 2024, but potential members still will not be making princely sums. Council members voted 4-3 Jan. 9 to raise their pay by 50 percent for the first time in many years. The Council had a spirited...
Opponents rally in effort to stop Missing Middle implementation
It’s an uphill battle, but those who oppose planned Missing Middle housing changes – or just want the process slowed down to allow for clarification and refinement – rallied Jan. 8 to press their case. The goal of presenting an “honest and factual conversation” stood in contrast...
McLean panel presses Fairfax officials to accelerate environmental initiatives
Fairfax County should take steps to preserve more trees, examine impacts of synthetic-turf usage, continue stream-restoration efforts and fight climate change, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members said Jan. 4. The board approved testimony that Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Barbara Ryan will give at the Jan. 11 meeting...
Arlington civic association signs friendship pact with bucolic English community
The Arlington Heights Civic Association (AHCA) recently approved a Friendship Community Relationship between the association and Bibury Parish, a community located in Gloucestershire, England. “The purpose of the relationship is to open lines of communication between the AHCA and Bibury Parish to create an atmosphere of goodwill between the two...
InFive: Rosie's update, school investigation expands and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end. 2. School investigation expands. Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the...
Remembrance: Preston Caruthers helped build Northern Virginia
Preston Caruthers – a Northern Virginia developer, philanthropist and civic leader – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95. In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.
Miyares expands investigation into National Merit commendations to entire Fairfax County school division
Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards to the entire Fairfax County school system. Last week, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the...
Franklin seeking reelection in Woodbridge District
Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin is seeking reelection in Woodbridge. Franklin, who kicked off her campaign on Sunday, is the fourth member of the Board of County Supervisors to announce their intent to seek reelection. Franklin, a Democrat representing the Woodbridge District, was first elected in 2019. She defeated...
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
“A home for 200 years and 200 more.” PWC’s Historic Preservation team tackles Brentsville’s Williams-Dawe House
If you’ve meandered through Brentsville, you may have noted the federal-style house with two chimneys that sits across from the courthouse. The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’s Office of Historic Preservation became the proud owner of it – the Williams-Dawe house – in April. Perfect timing as this year is the town’s bicentennial.
Arlington sheriff wins praise as she departs office
“Quiet, taciturn, reserved and very, very unopinionated.”. That’s how former Arlington Sheriff James Gondles described incumbent Sheriff Beth Arthur during the latter’s Jan. 6 retirement ceremony. “Well,” chuckled Gondles, who served in office from 1980-90 and now heads the American Correctional Association, maybe “that’s how she is when she’s asleep.”
A year in review: Top photos in Culpeper from 2022
Culpeper County experienced numerous memorable events throughout 2022 such as its first professional rodeo, Wreaths Across America, countless sports games, the Piedmont Soap Box Derby and much more. Here's a glance back at some photos of those unforgettable moments.
Amazon's data center proposal for Warrenton: How we got here
The Warrenton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening and possibly vote on whether to recommend the Town Council approve Amazon Data Services' application for a special use permit to build a data center on their property behind the Country Chevrolet in Warrenton. FauquierNow has constructed a timeline...
InFive: Hot chicken comes to Woodbridge, an atomic age home and snow squalls
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. Did you see a little snow Sunday night? A wintry mix of precipitation brushed the area around 7 p.m., causing some visibility issues on the roads. Skies will clear today with a high temperature near 49 degrees and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
Snow squall moves through Stafford, Fredericksburg region
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning drivers to beware after a snow squall hit Sunday evening from Stafford to Orange counties. Forecasters said visibilities could drop to less than a half mile at times. The wintry precipitation started about 7 p.m. and extended along a...
'Shining star on 95:' The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries expected to open by year's end
Construction workers and local leaders gathered Jan. 5 to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill that will soon become a major tourist attraction and economic boon to Dumfries and Prince William County. Yates Construction was joined by elected officials and community members for a “topping-out” ceremony at the...
Culpeper teen honored as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion
When Alyssa and Jamie Riedl brought their 3-year-old son Kahmari – battling a collection of serious gastrointestinal conditions – home from a Washington, D.C., hospital, they were told to prepare for his death. Ten years later – with the support and care of an expert team at UVA...
Prince William County teacher charged with assaulting 8-year-old student
Police have charged a teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City with assaulting an 8-year-old boy in class. The incident happened Jan. 4 at the school at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive. The boy told his parents he was struck by the teacher, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. Police were notified the next day. The victim suffered minor injuries.
