thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra loses to NC A&T in "unacceptable" fashion
The Hofstra women’s basketball team has survived sloppy performances in the past, but couldn’t do so on Sunday afternoon, losing to North Carolina A&T, 63-44, at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex. “There were some things that, for us as a team, were just unacceptable and...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Hofstra men's basketball to face William & Mary
The Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team continues their brief road trip in Williamsburg, VA, with a matinee matchup against the College of William & Mary Tribe (W&M) on Saturday, January 7. Hofstra enters this road bout with a 9-7 record, rebounding nicely from a four-game losing streak by winning three of their last four contests.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra women's basketball earns first conference win against Elon Phoenix
After their 12-point loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves on New Year’s Day, the Hofstra women’s basketball team redeemed themselves with a 46-42 win over the Elon Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 6, for their first conference win of the season. “I thought we came at it, and we...
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
nsuspartans.com
Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
Norfolk, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Norfolk. The StoneBridge School basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The StoneBridge School basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on January 09, 2023, 14:15:00.
WAVY News 10
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses...
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Missy Elliott gives keynote address at Norfolk State
On December 10, 2022, Norfolk State University held its Fall Commencement. Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott gave the keynote address to 400 graduating students. Elliott asked the audience to look at each other and say, “You already won.” Taking the music scene by storm and breaking world records, the Portsmouth, Virginia native is honored with a street in her hometown named, “Missy Elliott Blvd.” The Commonwealth of Virginia recognizes October 17 as Missy Elliott Day. Along with those accolades, Elliott is a recipient of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award and has collaborations with numerous notable individuals including former First Lady Michelle Obama.
WAVY News 10
New Portsmouth Police Chief: It's time to come together to save city
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. New Portsmouth Police Chief: It’s time to come together …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …...
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
Jesse Jackson Jr, others suing Hampton University for breach of contract
The lawsuits were filed by Jesse Jackson Jr., Dr. Wilmer Leon III, and Kelly Harvey-Viney, the daughter of HU's former president Dr. William Harvey.
'Murderabilia' website selling items with ties to DC snipers
There's been a growing, perhaps disturbing, new trend of items with ties to well-known criminals being sold online as "murderabilia." Some of those items include ones tied to the D.C. snipers.
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
virginiamercury.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
'This is unbelievable,' Emotions high as community searches for Codi Bigsby
Emotions were high as organizations "Six Women and a Notebook", "United We Stand", and "Building Back Black" came together with locals of the area to search for Codi Bigsby.
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
Jordan Bridge reopens Saturday following fire
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge General Manager, Kevin Crum, confirmed with 10 On Your Side around 5:45 p.m. that the bridge is in the process of being fully reopened and that it should be fully open to drive on in the next few minutes.
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
