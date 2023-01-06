On December 10, 2022, Norfolk State University held its Fall Commencement. Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott gave the keynote address to 400 graduating students. Elliott asked the audience to look at each other and say, “You already won.” Taking the music scene by storm and breaking world records, the Portsmouth, Virginia native is honored with a street in her hometown named, “Missy Elliott Blvd.” The Commonwealth of Virginia recognizes October 17 as Missy Elliott Day. Along with those accolades, Elliott is a recipient of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award and has collaborations with numerous notable individuals including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO