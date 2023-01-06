ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra loses to NC A&T in "unacceptable" fashion

The Hofstra women’s basketball team has survived sloppy performances in the past, but couldn’t do so on Sunday afternoon, losing to North Carolina A&T, 63-44, at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex. “There were some things that, for us as a team, were just unacceptable and...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thehofstrachronicle.com

Preview: Hofstra men's basketball to face William & Mary

The Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team continues their brief road trip in Williamsburg, VA, with a matinee matchup against the College of William & Mary Tribe (W&M) on Saturday, January 7. Hofstra enters this road bout with a 9-7 record, rebounding nicely from a four-game losing streak by winning three of their last four contests.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
HAMPTON, VA
nsuspartans.com

Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses...
HAMPTON, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Missy Elliott gives keynote address at Norfolk State

On December 10, 2022, Norfolk State University held its Fall Commencement. Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott gave the keynote address to 400 graduating students. Elliott asked the audience to look at each other and say, “You already won.” Taking the music scene by storm and breaking world records, the Portsmouth, Virginia native is honored with a street in her hometown named, “Missy Elliott Blvd.” The Commonwealth of Virginia recognizes October 17 as Missy Elliott Day. Along with those accolades, Elliott is a recipient of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award and has collaborations with numerous notable individuals including former First Lady Michelle Obama.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Portsmouth Police Chief: It's time to come together to save city

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. New Portsmouth Police Chief: It’s time to come together …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy