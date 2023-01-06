Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Healthy Living with USA Health: Healthy eating New Year’s resolutions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Healthy Living’ we are joined by Robert Israel, M.D., F.A.C.P., an internal medicine physician at USA Health, to talk about culinary medicine and new year’s resolutions with eating! Here are the some of the questions we discuss:. 1. With the new...
Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
WALA-TV FOX10
19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
WALA-TV FOX10
Inspiring the next generation of wildlife conservationists
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild”. Wildlife conservation is the preservation and protection of plant and animal species and their habitats. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, over 41,000 species are currently threatened with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Distributing to relocate to former Press-Register building on Water Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Distributing plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to downtown Mobile. The company will overhaul the former Mobile Press-Register building at 401 N. Water St., expand and modify the existing warehouse to suit its needs, and improve the office space, the Mobile Chamber of Commerce and the beverage distributing company recently announced.
WALA-TV FOX10
Peak North America USA to bring new jobs, facility in Irvington
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington. The move represents a...
utv44.com
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rosedown Designs releasing new products just in time for Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rosedown Designs, located in Daphne, wants to help you get ready for the Mardi Gras season! They are excited to announce new products and projects they have going on. They are proud to sell many different handmade products. These are created by their owner, Kendyll Robinson,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Miles for Missions 5k and 1 mile Fun Run
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can participate in a run for a good cause. It’s called Miles for Missions. Miles for Missions 5K and 1-mile Fun Run Saturday, January 28, 8:00 a.m. at Daphne City Hall Registration is $25 for 5K, $15 for Fun Run, $15 for shirt-only. Proceeds...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies
UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD has a new online crime map
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO asks for help finding Robertsdale man after pursuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject following a high-speed pursuit. The BCSO said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla., this past Sunday. During the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, Tollison “had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Faith Academy Open House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Open House. Attendees can tour facilities, speak with teachers and staff, and find out what Faith Academy is all about. This is the first day of registration for new families!. Faith Academy (established 1969) 8650 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL 36608. 251-633-RAMS. --- Download the FOX10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the week: Eddie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new pet of the week stopped by the studio on Studio10. Eddie is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix puppy. If you would like to adopt Eddie please visit The Haven. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
Calm terrier will be great companion
Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old terrier mix named Ruckus. Ruckus came from the Mobile City Animal Shelter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster. Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the...
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown bar owner proposes temporary cut back of entertainment district hours
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been just over a week since one person was killed, and nine others were shot on Dauphin Street just before the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration. This comes roughly a month after four people were shot at Paparazzi just down the street. Saddle Up owner Greg Loughlin says he feels businesses are being affected.
