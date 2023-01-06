Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
Amanda Nunes works out using her UFC belts
Amanda Nunes is the only fighter on the UFC roster that currently holds titles in two different weight classes, and she puts her two belts to use in the gym. In photos and videos posted to Instagram, ‘The Lioness’ incorporated her UFC hardware into her workouts. Each of the belts weigh approximately eight pounds.
Donald Cerrone welcomes the birth of third son
Donald Cerrone and his wife Lindsay welcomed the birth of their third son on Monday, and ‘Cowboy’ shared photos of the new born on Instagram. Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting following his loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July. He and his wife have two other sons, Dacson Danger and Riot River. Danger is four and Riot is two. He may be retired, but he seems to be keeping busy.
Ben Askren reveals why MMA retirement is so difficult for fighters
Ben Askren reveals why MMA retirement is so difficult for fighters. MMA fans have seen fighters retire and then un-retire so many times that MMA retirements are never quite believed the first time around. Ben Askren, who retired in November 2019 and then returned (for boxing) in April 2021 explains...
Paul Felder’s not sure if Conor McGregor will fight this year
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is the go-to name for fighters in a few different weight classes to call out, but Paul Felder isn’t sure if the Irishman will fight in 2023. McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021. He appears to be fully healed from the broken leg...
Bellator re-signs AJ McKee to a multi-year, multi-fight contract
BELLATOR MMA announced the re-signing of No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound competitor, No. 8-ranked lightweight contender, and former BELLATOR Featherweight Champion, AJ “Mercenary” McKee (20-1) to an exclusive, multi-year, multi-fight, contract. “Our top priority has always been to cultivate talent from the ground up, and with AJ [McKee] I can...
How To Watch the 2023 Australian Open
The Australian Open welcomes tennis’s best for two weeks of intensive play, with the ability to set the tone for the rest of the year.
Phil Baroni moved to state prison after allegedly murdering girlfriend in Mexico
Former UFC and Pride FC fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to a state prison in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in a hotel room. Mexican news outlet Tribuna De La Bahia broke the news of Baroni’s arrest for the alleged crime on Jan. 3. Baroni, 46, flagged down law enforcement in the neighborhood of the hotel and told them that his girlfriend was unconscious and needed help.
