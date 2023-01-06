Donald Cerrone and his wife Lindsay welcomed the birth of their third son on Monday, and ‘Cowboy’ shared photos of the new born on Instagram. Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting following his loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July. He and his wife have two other sons, Dacson Danger and Riot River. Danger is four and Riot is two. He may be retired, but he seems to be keeping busy.

