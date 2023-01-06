Read full article on original website
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Inside Nova
Divided Vienna Town Council opts to raise pay
Serving on the Vienna Town Council will become somewhat more lucrative starting Jan. 1, 2024, but potential members still will not be making princely sums. Council members voted 4-3 Jan. 9 to raise their pay by 50 percent for the first time in many years. The Council had a spirited...
Inside Nova
Democratic field now three in race for Arlington County Board
Three Democrats on Jan. 4 launched bids for the two Arlington County Board seats on the November ballot, with at least one or two more prospects apparently waiting in the wings. J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey kicked off campaigns at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County...
Inside Nova
Franklin seeking reelection in Woodbridge District
Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin is seeking reelection in Woodbridge. Franklin, who kicked off her campaign on Sunday, is the fourth member of the Board of County Supervisors to announce their intent to seek reelection. Franklin, a Democrat representing the Woodbridge District, was first elected in 2019. She defeated...
Inside Nova
Opponents rally in effort to stop Missing Middle implementation
It’s an uphill battle, but those who oppose planned Missing Middle housing changes – or just want the process slowed down to allow for clarification and refinement – rallied Jan. 8 to press their case. The goal of presenting an “honest and factual conversation” stood in contrast...
Inside Nova
Miyares expands investigation into National Merit commendations to entire Fairfax County school division
Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards to the entire Fairfax County school system. Last week, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the...
Inside Nova
InFive: Rosie's update, school investigation expands and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end. 2. School investigation expands. Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the...
Inside Nova
Another lawsuit from former Prince William School Board chair appears headed to trial
The federal judge in Ryan Sawyers’ lawsuit against the Prince William County School Board and Patriot High School Principal Michael Bishop has allowed the case to move forward to a trial in the new year. In June, Sawyers filed a lawsuit against the School Board and Patriot High School...
Inside Nova
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
Inside Nova
Remembrance: Preston Caruthers helped build Northern Virginia
Preston Caruthers – a Northern Virginia developer, philanthropist and civic leader – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95. In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.
Inside Nova
“A home for 200 years and 200 more.” PWC’s Historic Preservation team tackles Brentsville’s Williams-Dawe House
If you’ve meandered through Brentsville, you may have noted the federal-style house with two chimneys that sits across from the courthouse. The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’s Office of Historic Preservation became the proud owner of it – the Williams-Dawe house – in April. Perfect timing as this year is the town’s bicentennial.
Inside Nova
Amazon's data center proposal for Warrenton: How we got here
The Warrenton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening and possibly vote on whether to recommend the Town Council approve Amazon Data Services' application for a special use permit to build a data center on their property behind the Country Chevrolet in Warrenton. FauquierNow has constructed a timeline...
Inside Nova
A year in review: Top photos in Culpeper from 2022
Culpeper County experienced numerous memorable events throughout 2022 such as its first professional rodeo, Wreaths Across America, countless sports games, the Piedmont Soap Box Derby and much more. Here's a glance back at some photos of those unforgettable moments.
Inside Nova
High speed pursuit of motorcyclist across Fauquier County ends in West Virginia
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office engaged in a high-speed chase with a motorcyclist traveling north on U.S. 17 who was later arrested by Berkley County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office after crossing the border into West Virginia, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. A Fauquier County sheriff's deputy...
Inside Nova
Prince William County teacher charged with assaulting 8-year-old student
Police have charged a teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City with assaulting an 8-year-old boy in class. The incident happened Jan. 4 at the school at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive. The boy told his parents he was struck by the teacher, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. Police were notified the next day. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Inside Nova
InFive: Hot chicken comes to Woodbridge, an atomic age home and snow squalls
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. Did you see a little snow Sunday night? A wintry mix of precipitation brushed the area around 7 p.m., causing some visibility issues on the roads. Skies will clear today with a high temperature near 49 degrees and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
Inside Nova
Culpeper teen honored as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion
When Alyssa and Jamie Riedl brought their 3-year-old son Kahmari – battling a collection of serious gastrointestinal conditions – home from a Washington, D.C., hospital, they were told to prepare for his death. Ten years later – with the support and care of an expert team at UVA...
Inside Nova
Snow squall moves through Stafford, Fredericksburg region
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning drivers to beware after a snow squall hit Sunday evening from Stafford to Orange counties. Forecasters said visibilities could drop to less than a half mile at times. The wintry precipitation started about 7 p.m. and extended along a...
Inside Nova
Marshall, Madison, Langley, Oakton teams stay busy
With six pins and a forfeit, the host Marshall Statesmen rallied to defeat the Yorktown Patriots, 42-34, in a Liberty District high-school wrestling match. Earning pins for Marshall were Joshua Levy at 106 pounds, Luis Malave (126), Owen Lebkisher (157), Arvand Ansari (175), Ethan Lebkisher (125) and Soran Pirhoun (285). Ben Levy won by forfeit at 120.
Inside Nova
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens today in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Inside Nova
Police ask the public's help finding disabled Manassas-area man
Police are searching for a non-verbal, disabled man who was last seen leaving his Manassas-area home Monday morning. Talaat Aziz Syan, 59, is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances, police said. He left his home on Botsford Road off Sudley Manor Drive about 8:30 a.m. Syan is nonverbal and...
