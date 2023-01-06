Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Ada Dorene Fox
Ada Dorene Fox, 62, of Quincy, passed away at home unexpectedly Friday, January 6, 2023. She will be privately memorialized later this summer. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation in Union City. Ada was born September 2, 1960 in Coldwater, Michigan the daughter of Frank and...
Annual Tibbits Opera Foundation and Arts Council meeting scheduled for January 26
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The annual meeting of the Tibbits Opera Foundation & Arts Council, Inc. which will review the theatre’s 2021-2022 fiscal year has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to Tibbits Executive Director Christine Delaney, “Overall the theatre is doing well....
Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children
HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
Work progresses on Perkins Street mosque and learning center one year after groundbreaking
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It’s been just over a year since ground was broken for a new American Moslem Society Islamic Center at 129 Perkins Street. Plans call for the nearly $3.5 million project to feature a mosque and learning center. American Moslem Society board member and project...
Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
Girls Hoops: Bronson stays unbeaten with Big 8 win over Quincy, UC falls to Jonesville
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings remained undefeated on Friday night with a 53-21 Big 8 Conference girls basketball victory at Quincy. The Vikings took care of business in the first half as they built leads of 18-2 after the first quarter and 31-3 at halftime. Bronson...
Overloaded electrical circuit probable cause of Saturday garage fire
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An overloaded electrical circuit is being listed as the probable cause of a Saturday morning structure fire in Coldwater Township. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched to 578 White Drive at about 7:20 a.m. along with automatic aid from the Quincy Fire Department.
Proposed rehab project at 53 East Chicago on Monday’s Coldwater City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council will be asked on Monday night to set a January 23 public hearing for a proposed rehabilitation project for 53 East Chicago Street. An application was made to the city on December 8 for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Abatement Certificate from...
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
