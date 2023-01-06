HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.

