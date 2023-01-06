ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Ada Dorene Fox

Ada Dorene Fox, 62, of Quincy, passed away at home unexpectedly Friday, January 6, 2023. She will be privately memorialized later this summer. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation in Union City. Ada was born September 2, 1960 in Coldwater, Michigan the daughter of Frank and...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children

HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
HAMILTON, IN
wtvbam.com

Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
FREMONT, IN
wtvbam.com

Overloaded electrical circuit probable cause of Saturday garage fire

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An overloaded electrical circuit is being listed as the probable cause of a Saturday morning structure fire in Coldwater Township. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched to 578 White Drive at about 7:20 a.m. along with automatic aid from the Quincy Fire Department.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

