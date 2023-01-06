ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local celebrates 103rd birthday

By Special, Damon
 3 days ago
The birthday cake for Howard "Perk" Lawrence's 103rd birthday on Jan. 5. Special

Howard "Perk" Lawrence celebrated her one hundred and third birthday on Jan. 5 with about 25 of assisted living residents and about 15 staff members at Greenwood Place in Marietta.

She was born Jan. 5, 1920 in Marietta. She married James Middleton Fitzsimons and they resided in Atlanta. Her second marriage was to high school friend, Seco Terville Lawrence of Marietta. She has three sons, one daughter, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was a mother and home maker as well as belonging to many groups including the garden club. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She is a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta.

Ms. Lawrence credits her longevity to taking excellent care of herself, exercising regularly and watching her diet.

