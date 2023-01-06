ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5JhF_0k5nzteO00

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.

Well it seems like we are back to square one with former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his quest for a new home in free agency. After having his original deal with the San Francisco Giants fall through due to questionable medical findings surrounding his right leg, he cut a deal with the New York Mets.

However, that same issue that gave the Giants pause in doling out a megadeal is now giving the Mets and owner Steve Cohen second thoughts as well. The deal has been hanging in limbo for weeks now with both sides trying to negotiate a fair deal.

Team Boras, the agent who represents Correa, is reportedly seeking a deal that begins with $300 million. New York is wanting to work in some incentives that are likely linked to staying healthy, rather than issuing a blank check.

As the two sides are having issues arriving at a compromise, as if on cue, a new report by the New York Post's Jon Heyman , a long-time Boras mouthpiece, claims that the Boras camp has been in contact with "at least one other team" regarding Correa.

Whether it's true or merely a ploy by Team Boras to drum up leverage, this saga regarding Correa and any potential new team is becoming more intriguing by the day.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 33

I am pissed off
3d ago

🐂💩. this is classic boras. there is something wrong with this guy. how often do you see two teams offer a monster contract and in the giants case back out and the Mets trying to restructure the deal.🤔🤕🤕🤕💰

Reply(1)
12
Mike Cullen
3d ago

Boras always has “a mystery team” in the mix. Ball clubs need to know their squeal point ad stick to it. Astros didnt fight too hard to keep him. Twins should know full well any health issues and now two teams have balked after testing. Best bet is a short term high avg per year salary to prove himself.

Reply
6
Honestly Just Being Honest
3d ago

If he won't take health incentives to get the $300m he wants, tells me he's not even confident he'll stay on the field, so why should a team bet on him staying out there?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today

The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Suspend Jones

The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Yankees Should Avoid Carlos Correa If He Becomes Available

However, it would be wise for the Yankees to avoid Correa. The entire sage has to raise concerns for general managers across the sport. Here are two reasons why the Yankees should look beyond Correa. 2. Major Health Concerns. When a player fails a physical, some questions arise around their...
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
739
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy