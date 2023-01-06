Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.

Well it seems like we are back to square one with former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his quest for a new home in free agency. After having his original deal with the San Francisco Giants fall through due to questionable medical findings surrounding his right leg, he cut a deal with the New York Mets.

However, that same issue that gave the Giants pause in doling out a megadeal is now giving the Mets and owner Steve Cohen second thoughts as well. The deal has been hanging in limbo for weeks now with both sides trying to negotiate a fair deal.

Team Boras, the agent who represents Correa, is reportedly seeking a deal that begins with $300 million. New York is wanting to work in some incentives that are likely linked to staying healthy, rather than issuing a blank check.

As the two sides are having issues arriving at a compromise, as if on cue, a new report by the New York Post's Jon Heyman , a long-time Boras mouthpiece, claims that the Boras camp has been in contact with "at least one other team" regarding Correa.

Whether it's true or merely a ploy by Team Boras to drum up leverage, this saga regarding Correa and any potential new team is becoming more intriguing by the day.

