Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape
LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
WXII 12
3 arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been charged in a Thomasville shooting from last month that injured one person, police say. Police received reports of a shooting on the afternoon of Dec. 30. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15 p.m., and...
abc45.com
Driver Found Unconscious, Under the Influence in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 9, Randolph County Sheriffs were called to the intersection of Cedar Falls Rd. and Poole Rd. on an unconscious person behind the wheel of a car in the road. Upon arrival, the driver, identified as Brandon William Moser, was slumped over in the vehicle, while it was still running. The window was half open, and the deputy was able to reach into the vehicle and roll it down fully. The odor of an alcoholic beverage also came from the vehicle. When the vehicle shut off, Moser woke up and was asked to step out. The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to determine if Moser was intoxicated. During a vehicle search, heroin, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located.
abc45.com
Randolph County Parent Arrested for False School Shooter Threat
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs received multiple calls from an elementary school, saying that an aggressive parent was at the school and needed assistance. The SRO responded, was en route, and near the school, when 911 received another call that someone had fired a weapon into the school. Upon arrival, the SRO parked in front of the door and was met by the parent, identified as Brittany Desha Andrews, at the front of the patrol car. Andrews admitted she was the one who called 911, but that no shooting had occurred.
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Taken in for Outstanding Arrest Warrant
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday, Randolph County Sheriffs conducted a traffic stop on NC HWY 705 and Lawrence Farm Rd. in Seagrove. NC State Highway Patrol also arrived to assist. During the investigation, it was determined that the three juvenile occupants were underage and had been at a...
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
WXII 12
Armed altercation at convenience store, 2 suspects wanted by police
GRAHAM, N.C. — Armed men were wanted by police after being involved in an early morning fight at an Alamance County convenience store. At 3:14 a.m., two people entered the Sheetz on South Main Street in Graham. One of them was armed with a handgun. He was described as...
abc45.com
Vandalism Evaded in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a vandalism-in-progress call on Old Mendenhall Rd. in Archdale. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a white male on a bike and what appeared to be another white male standing in the roadway. The male on the bike, who...
cbs17
NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
abc45.com
Two Arrested on Drug Possession in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriffs administered a traffic stop on Old Mendenhall Rd. in Archdale. The driver was identified as Kristin Killian Lopez and the passenger who initially gave a false name but later identified as Lindsey Colen Stewart, had several outstanding probation violations. During...
North Carolina man crashes car during chase, now on the run after kidnapping, assaulting woman, deputies say
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect that fled the scene of a domestic assault in Knightdale early Saturday morning.
abc45.com
Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
Stolen car crashes in front of downtown Durham restaurant during drive-by shooting
After gunshots rang out, a stolen car crashed into a potted plant outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.
abc45.com
High Point Murder/Suicide Investigation Update
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Saturday at 7:05 a.m., High Point Police arrived to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people screaming for help. Officers came into contact with an adult male and female stating they needed help. After having to force entry into the...
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in North Carolina duplex fire
An early Monday morning house fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital.
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
Comments / 0