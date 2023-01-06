ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

jocoreport.com

Clayton Man Arrested For Decade Old Statutory Rape

LAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61 year-old Clayton man. Harold McLeod of High Chapperal Drive, was arrested January 5 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, who is now an adult, recently reported she was assaulted in 2012 when she...
CLAYTON, NC
WXII 12

﻿3 arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been charged in a Thomasville shooting from last month that injured one person, police say. Police received reports of a shooting on the afternoon of Dec. 30. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15 p.m., and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Driver Found Unconscious, Under the Influence in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 9, Randolph County Sheriffs were called to the intersection of Cedar Falls Rd. and Poole Rd. on an unconscious person behind the wheel of a car in the road. Upon arrival, the driver, identified as Brandon William Moser, was slumped over in the vehicle, while it was still running. The window was half open, and the deputy was able to reach into the vehicle and roll it down fully. The odor of an alcoholic beverage also came from the vehicle. When the vehicle shut off, Moser woke up and was asked to step out. The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to determine if Moser was intoxicated. During a vehicle search, heroin, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Parent Arrested for False School Shooter Threat

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs received multiple calls from an elementary school, saying that an aggressive parent was at the school and needed assistance. The SRO responded, was en route, and near the school, when 911 received another call that someone had fired a weapon into the school. Upon arrival, the SRO parked in front of the door and was met by the parent, identified as Brittany Desha Andrews, at the front of the patrol car. Andrews admitted she was the one who called 911, but that no shooting had occurred.
abc45.com

Randolph County Man Taken in for Outstanding Arrest Warrant

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday, Randolph County Sheriffs conducted a traffic stop on NC HWY 705 and Lawrence Farm Rd. in Seagrove. NC State Highway Patrol also arrived to assist. During the investigation, it was determined that the three juvenile occupants were underage and had been at a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Vandalism Evaded in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a vandalism-in-progress call on Old Mendenhall Rd. in Archdale. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a white male on a bike and what appeared to be another white male standing in the roadway. The male on the bike, who...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested on Drug Possession in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriffs administered a traffic stop on Old Mendenhall Rd. in Archdale. The driver was identified as Kristin Killian Lopez and the passenger who initially gave a false name but later identified as Lindsey Colen Stewart, had several outstanding probation violations. During...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

High Point Murder/Suicide Investigation Update

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Saturday at 7:05 a.m., High Point Police arrived to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people screaming for help. Officers came into contact with an adult male and female stating they needed help. After having to force entry into the...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC

