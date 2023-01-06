ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Bath & Body Works in Lakeforest Postpones Closing Date

The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg was scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, but that has been pushed back according to associates at the store. The new closing date is currently not available, but staff wanted customers to know that there are not any closing sales at the store at the moment. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million

Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year

It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
mocoshow.com

Norfolk Avenue Streetery Survey Open Through Tuesday, Jan. 31

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is asking residents to share their thoughts on the Bethesda Streetery on Norfolk Ave via an online survey. The Streetery was created in 2020 to allow additional restaurant seating outdoors in downtown Bethesda. A sample question from the survey can be seen below:. “What...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study

MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
MARYLAND STATE

