This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.
Bath & Body Works in Lakeforest Postpones Closing Date
The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg was scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, but that has been pushed back according to associates at the store. The new closing date is currently not available, but staff wanted customers to know that there are not any closing sales at the store at the moment. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
Beltway closed in Fairfax due to tractor-trailer fire
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 43.5, just after the Georgetown Pike exit. All southbound lanes are currently closed and there are significant backups in both directions.
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year
It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
Deadline to apply for Montgomery County rent relief program is next week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Montgomery County and are struggling to pay your rent because of the pandemic, you have one more week to apply for the rental relief program. The county still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total they received this last round […]
“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:
Norfolk Avenue Streetery Survey Open Through Tuesday, Jan. 31
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is asking residents to share their thoughts on the Bethesda Streetery on Norfolk Ave via an online survey. The Streetery was created in 2020 to allow additional restaurant seating outdoors in downtown Bethesda. A sample question from the survey can be seen below:. “What...
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
