This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
Passengers stuck on delayed Amtrak train nearly 29 hours arrive in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. — A nightmare train trip has ended for some Amtrak passengers. Sanford was the final destination for people who were delayed onboard an Amtrack Auto Train for nearly 29 hours. The train left a Washington D.C. suburb on Monday and was supposed to arrive Tuesday morning in...
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
New build-to-rent project to break ground; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Work has begun in Osceola County on a new build-to-rent project, with the official groundbreaking taking place Jan. 10. Miami-based Wolfson Development Co. is the...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Walt Disney World announces changes to park reservation system, resort parking, photo downloads
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced three big changes that it promises will bring more “value and flexibility” while visiting the resort. Annual passholders will soon be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a park reservation first, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom, Disney said.
Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
WPBF News 25
Brightline reveals first look inside Orlando station
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline gave a first look into its new Orlando station Monday. The future station, located at Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C, spans three stories, and Brightline expects the station to "revolutionize" train travel in the country. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Bay News 9
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride
A new ride based on the sci-fi "TRON" franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run. Officials said the airport has beefed up security after the reported carjacking Monday morning. Police said the carjacking happened in front of Frontier Airlines curbside drop-off in Terminal B.
Bay News 9
Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
bungalower
Mayor Dyer recorded a new greeting for the airport
Mayor Dyer’s office has just announced the release of a new recording for passengers arriving in Orlando at the Orlando International Airport. The greeting includes everything from mentions of our local “small business districts” to humble brags on our local arts and sporting scene, alongside the requisite toot of the horn to our amusement parks. You’ll also catch Visit Orlando’s “Unbelievably Real” slogan at the end of the recording –
Fox17
Bringing Harold Home: West MI vet lands in GR after 8 days sleeping on airport floors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Dirkse met Harold, a 70-year-old army veteran, at the Orlando airport. Harold was on his way back to Holland from Vegas, moving back to his hometown to live with a good friend. But Harold's first flight from Vegas was canceled. He was rerouted to...
luxury-houses.net
Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million
1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
