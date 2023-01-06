As with every team, the key to victory is trust and camaraderie. The same goes for Marvel's Midnight Suns, where you must work on your friendship skills to get to know the other superheroes better. There are several ways to befriend your teammates. One of which is getting them gifts they would appreciate. For the best results, you must know all heroes' favorite gifts. Follow this Midnight Suns gift guide to improve friendships with heroes and get powerful combat bonuses.

2 HOURS AGO