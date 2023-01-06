ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition

New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon State Park getting $5.25 million in improvements, including bathhouse, roads

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly half of $5.25 million in improvements planned at Muskegon State Park will go into improvements at the bathhouse that could include concessions. Other upgrades to the Lake Michigan park in Muskegon County will be made to the sanitation dump station, Snug Harbor fishing pier, parking lots and roads, and water and electric services, according to Pat Whalen, Plainwell District supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

