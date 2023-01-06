Read full article on original website
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition
New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers
A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
bridgemi.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse. Here’s how to deal.
Parts of Michigan saw mere minutes of sunlight for the first eight days of the year. Climate change has lowered ice cover on the Great Lakes, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. Experts have a trio of suggestions to combat the gloominess of gray skies over the winter. Five...
WTOL-TV
Meet Boston, a loveable pup from Harbor Humane looking for a forever home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County. Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August. Not much is...
'His smile would light up a room': Family grieves loss of 5-year-old boy to flu, strep complications
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 5-year-old boy after he died of invasive group A strep and flu complications. Miles McCowen got sick just before Christmas, and he passed away on New Year's Eve. Invasive group A strep can become critical very...
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
GRPD: Man shot in the back with a BB gun
A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.
'I'm disgusted': Family of Wyoming basketball player addresses Jenison school board after students accused of racist acts
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Muskegon State Park getting $5.25 million in improvements, including bathhouse, roads
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly half of $5.25 million in improvements planned at Muskegon State Park will go into improvements at the bathhouse that could include concessions. Other upgrades to the Lake Michigan park in Muskegon County will be made to the sanitation dump station, Snug Harbor fishing pier, parking lots and roads, and water and electric services, according to Pat Whalen, Plainwell District supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
WWMT
'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College in Grand Rapids was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday, according to an emergency alert posted at 8:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted a short time later, according to an all clear alert posted at 9:06 a.m. New president: Aquinas College announces new...
