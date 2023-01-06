Read full article on original website
Related
riverbendnews.org
Jasper man charged with premeditated murder
On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
ocala-news.com
Two men charged with stealing over $200 worth of items from Dunnellon home
Two men were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they allegedly broke into a residence in Dunnellon and stole over $200 worth of items. On Monday, January 2, a male reportee contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that two individuals were loading items onto a trailer at a neighboring property. The reportee stated that the female victim/owner of the neighboring property had been having issues with people breaking into her home.
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of pushing woman to ground, grabbing her throat
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of pushing a woman to the ground and grabbing her throat for several minutes. On Saturday, January 7, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that she had gotten into a physical altercation with John Isaiah Garrett.
WCJB
Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV man receives 20 years for shooting at police
A Gainesville man who shot at police officers received a 20-year mandatory sentence on Monday for shooting at officers following an October 2021 cross-town chase. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, D’armani Demetrius Devon Ward, 21, entered a plea deal. Eighth Circuit Court Judge William E. Davis sentenced Ward to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. He will be released on Oct. 4, 2041.
WCJB
Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight. According to the arrest report, Aaron Beam, 43, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of burglary with an assault or battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
WCJB
‘It’s sad’: Gainesville Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police department is searching for a gray Toyota pickup truck, that witnesses said was speeding along the 3400 block of Archer Road at the time of a deadly hit-and-run. Officers found a man on the road behind Kohl’s department store around noon on Tuesday.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
wvih.com
Alleged Child Molester Arrested
In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
WCJB
A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
Comments / 0