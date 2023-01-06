ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

riverbendnews.org

Jasper man charged with premeditated murder

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
JASPER, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men charged with stealing over $200 worth of items from Dunnellon home

Two men were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they allegedly broke into a residence in Dunnellon and stole over $200 worth of items. On Monday, January 2, a male reportee contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that two individuals were loading items onto a trailer at a neighboring property. The reportee stated that the female victim/owner of the neighboring property had been having issues with people breaking into her home.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
TRENTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV man receives 20 years for shooting at police

A Gainesville man who shot at police officers received a 20-year mandatory sentence on Monday for shooting at officers following an October 2021 cross-town chase. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, D’armani Demetrius Devon Ward, 21, entered a plea deal. Eighth Circuit Court Judge William E. Davis sentenced Ward to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. He will be released on Oct. 4, 2041.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvih.com

Alleged Child Molester Arrested

In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WCJB

A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL

