Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
