Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers
A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Meet Boston, a loveable pup from Harbor Humane looking for a forever home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County. Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August. Not much is...
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
'His smile would light up a room': Family grieves loss of 5-year-old boy to flu, strep complications
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 5-year-old boy after he died of invasive group A strep and flu complications. Miles McCowen got sick just before Christmas, and he passed away on New Year's Eve. Invasive group A strep can become critical very...
GRPD: Man shot in the back with a BB gun
A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Sister of Mich. woman killed by boyfriend along with 2 kids says she was planning to leave
A west Michigan woman killed last weekend along with her two daughters was remembered Monday as the "shining light" of the family, said her sister, who noted that her sibling was planning to leave her boyfriend when he shot all three before turning the gun on himself. Investigators for the...
