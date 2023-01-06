Read full article on original website
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 11, 2023
MONTEREY COUNTY — For more than 35 years, the attorneys and advocates for Legal Services for Seniors (LSS) have provided free legal assistance and representation for those 60 years or older across Monterey County. In the 2022 calendar year, the organization helped 1,714 clients, nearly 100 more than the year before, while devoting a total of 6,517 hours in services. Among those clients, 467 were older than 75, and came from all corners of the county. Housing issues topped the list of services, with LSS seeing 582 clients in 2022. Assistance with wills and estates came next with 423 clients, followed by consumer/finance (186), income maintenance (131), advanced health care directives (87), elder abuse (75), family (74), individual rights (43), health (34) and other (79). For more information, visit lssmc.net or call 831-899-0492.
Monterey County supes discuss impacts of storms, approve resolution of emergency
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution of emergency addressing the recent atmospheric river storms in the region. During the meeting, Supervisor Luis Alejo thanked all county public workers and first responders for their assistance throughout the several storms and they’ll continue to do in the storms ahead.
City of Soledad launches mobile app
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad has launched a new mobile app for residents to report issues, submit service requests and receive important notifications. The app, called “It’s Happening in Soledad,” provides an easier way for the community to report such issues as potholes, code violations, graffiti, etc. through the Citizen Request Portal, which goes directly to city staff who can then respond to the situation. It also offers a section for Notifications and reminders for road closures, water shutoffs or repairs, city events and more.
Worthy to Print Column | You Say It’s Your Birthday
“You say it’s your birthday, well it’s my birthday too, yeah. They say it’s your birthday, we’re gonna have a good time. I’m glad it’s your birthday, Happy Birthday to you. Yes we’re going to a party.”. I’ve told you before that I...
