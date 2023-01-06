MONTEREY COUNTY — For more than 35 years, the attorneys and advocates for Legal Services for Seniors (LSS) have provided free legal assistance and representation for those 60 years or older across Monterey County. In the 2022 calendar year, the organization helped 1,714 clients, nearly 100 more than the year before, while devoting a total of 6,517 hours in services. Among those clients, 467 were older than 75, and came from all corners of the county. Housing issues topped the list of services, with LSS seeing 582 clients in 2022. Assistance with wills and estates came next with 423 clients, followed by consumer/finance (186), income maintenance (131), advanced health care directives (87), elder abuse (75), family (74), individual rights (43), health (34) and other (79). For more information, visit lssmc.net or call 831-899-0492.

