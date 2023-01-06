Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
MQT Nutrition diverting food waste with salads of the week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition is keeping you on track with your health goals through new menu items and is working on its own resolution in the process. More on that but first, stories of the day. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson discuss the New York Times predicted lifestyle...
WLUC
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to downtown Negaunee to check out the current status of an upcoming Italian restaurant. In the spirit of good food, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson get into a heated debate about what is and isn’t a sandwich.
WLUC
‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
WLUC
Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
WLUC
January is National Blood Donation Awareness month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holidays seasons have concluded, there is an increase need for blood donations. Due to vacations and seasonal illness, blood donations tend to drop around the holidays. National Blood Donation Awareness month is used to bring more attention to patients that need blood donations.
WLUC
NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
WLUC
Marquette Recreational Tours offers private, guided winter adventures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette can be a recreational paradise in the winter, but not so much for people who lack specific sporting equipment. A Marquette-based recreation guide wants to help you enjoy the outdoors, regardless of your skills or abilities. With Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours, there’s no...
WLUC
Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
WLUC
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn later this month. On Jan. 22, the restaurant will be raising money for 40-year-old Kari Socia. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian and lung cancer. “My mom died at 47 and my...
WLUC
Peter White Public Library looking for donations for ‘Prom Dress Swap’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prom season is almost here and the Peter White Public Library is looking to make it more affordable. The library is holding its second annual ‘Prom Dress Swap.’. The library is accepting donations of prom dresses now and when you donate one, you’ll get a...
WLUC
Marquette Township ice rink nearly ready
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township ice rink is a little behind schedule this year, but crews are working to get it ready. Marquette Township staff say the weather this winter hasn’t helped create ice for the rink. Once open, the rink is maintained by the township...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Jan. 8, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of January speaking with Huron Mountain Bakery owner, John Schiedt. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Schiedt to discuss the history of the bakery and how the business has evolved over the years into a staple of the community.
WLUC
Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula. “On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a...
WLUC
Cultivating cannabis: how a marijuana growing facility ensures quality and safety in products
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis industry is growing exponentially in Michigan, and Baker Curtis Cannabis Company has harvested about 4,000 marijuana plants since starting operations in April. Bill Baker Jr. says he’s currently growing 2,000 plants, which will take 13 weeks from start to finish to get on store...
WLUC
UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too. UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.
WLUC
Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
WLUC
Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It’s a day when officers of every rank and file are recognized for their hard work protecting the people and communities they serve. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the public opinion of law enforcement in...
WLUC
NMU Department of Continuing Education and Workforce hosts human trafficking training
Dickinson, Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022 but still below longtime average. Move Over Michigan: First responders note increase of drivers failing to give emergency vehicles space. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training. This is...
WLUC
Dickinson County sportsmen club to host annual gun and knife show Friday and Saturday
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A gun and knife show will return this weekend to Dickinson County. United Sportsmen’s Club Inc. has hosted gun and knife shows for more than 40 years. The proceeds will go towards keeping the club operational and other civic and community events. The club...
WLUC
Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A health program in Dickinson and Iron Counties is seeing increased need compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 850 families are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). The program provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
Comments / 0