ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

MQT Nutrition diverting food waste with salads of the week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition is keeping you on track with your health goals through new menu items and is working on its own resolution in the process. More on that but first, stories of the day. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson discuss the New York Times predicted lifestyle...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Eh Winter Experience’ event registration is now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February, you can sign up for the 3rd annual Eh Winter Experience. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Noquemanon South Trails. It will feature snow biking, snowshoeing, and skiing races.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

January is National Blood Donation Awareness month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holidays seasons have concluded, there is an increase need for blood donations. Due to vacations and seasonal illness, blood donations tend to drop around the holidays. National Blood Donation Awareness month is used to bring more attention to patients that need blood donations.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Recreational Tours offers private, guided winter adventures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette can be a recreational paradise in the winter, but not so much for people who lack specific sporting equipment. A Marquette-based recreation guide wants to help you enjoy the outdoors, regardless of your skills or abilities. With Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours, there’s no...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community. Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment. They’ve helped a handful of people...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township ice rink nearly ready

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township ice rink is a little behind schedule this year, but crews are working to get it ready. Marquette Township staff say the weather this winter hasn’t helped create ice for the rink. Once open, the rink is maintained by the township...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Jan. 8, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of January speaking with Huron Mountain Bakery owner, John Schiedt. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Schiedt to discuss the history of the bakery and how the business has evolved over the years into a staple of the community.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula. “On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too. UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It’s a day when officers of every rank and file are recognized for their hard work protecting the people and communities they serve. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the public opinion of law enforcement in...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Dickinson and Iron County WIC program saw increased enrollment in 2022, but still below longtime average

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A health program in Dickinson and Iron Counties is seeing increased need compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 850 families are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD). The program provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
IRON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy