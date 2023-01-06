Slick Rick Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Ahead Of 2023 Grammys

Photo: Getty Images

Slick Rick is among several iconic musical acts who will be honored with one of the most prestigious awards from the Recording Academy.



On Thursday, January 5, the Recording Academy released its annual list of Special Merit Award recipients. The honorees include Slick Rick "The Ruler," Nirvana , Bobby McFerrin , Ma Rainey , Nile Rodgers , The Supremes plus Heart singers Ann & Nancy Wilson. All of these legends will will be recognized during a separate ceremony on February 4 ahead of the 65th Grammy Awards. Three Trustee Awards, two Technical Grammy Awards and the Grammy for Best Song For Social Change will also be presented during the ceremony.



"To be receiving this honor is incredible," Slick Rick wrote in an Instagram post. "And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!"



It's the first time the Recording Academy has honored Slick Rick with an award since he's never won a Grammy throughout his 30+ years in the music industry. He first gained notoriety in the early years of Hip-Hop as a member of Doug E. Fresh's Get Fresh Crew. In 1986, the UK-born rapper became the third artist to sign to Russell Simmons' Def Jam Records and released his debut album The Great Adventures of Slick Rick featuring his smash single "Children's Story." He went on to release three more albums throughout the '90s and has been revered by two generations of MC's since then.



The Special Merit Awards will not be televised. It will happen the day before the 65th Grammy Awards. The event will go down on February 5 at 7 p.m. on CBS.