Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton to Texans? Just Hand Him Houston's Complete Control
Sean Payton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach may be intrigued by the possibilities the Houston Texans have to offer. Right? Maybe? What if he had complete control?
Tri-City Herald
Saints 2022 Offensive Game Balls
The New Orleans Saints came into 2022 with the expectations of having a much more explosive offense than their 2021 version. Injuries, turnovers, ineffective performances, and inept coaching derailed those expectations relatively quickly. New Orleans ranked 19th in total yardage, averaging 333.8 yards per game, and averaged a meager 19.4...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Tri-City Herald
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Tri-City Herald
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
One of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary made it official on Wednesday, as DB Gemon Green declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. In total, Green appeared in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback. He appeared in all 12 games during his senior season, making six starts at cornerback and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media).
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet
The Sunday slate of wild-card weekend action kicks off with Josh Allen and the Bills hosting Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Buffalo extended its winning streak to seven games following its victory over the Patriots in in Week 18 and continues to receive positive news on the recovery of Damar Hamlin. His miraculous progress is going to be a motivating force once again when the club takes the field before ‘Bills Mafia’.
Tri-City Herald
What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments
As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Dyontae Johnson, Linebacker, Toledo Rockets
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals, Texans Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The Cardinals and Texans have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. They'll join the Broncos in the sweepstakes. Teams cannot interview Payton until Jan. 17, as we noted in our offseason calendar. This can...
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?
It was “Dallas Week” and “Sonny Jurgensen Day” and it was one last look at the 2022 Washington Commanders …. Oh, and it was a resounding win over the hated Cowboys. An NFL owner no-showing his team's final game of the season is … unusual.
Tri-City Herald
NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking
After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
Tri-City Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
Comments / 0