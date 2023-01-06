According to Nicolas Winding Refn, Amazon wanted to keep “Too Old to Die Young” six feet under. The auteur filmmaker, who most recently released “Copenhagen Cowboy” on Amazon, alleged that Amazon Prime Video buried the 2019 series in fears over the show making the streamer “look bad.” “They took all my marketing money away because they were afraid that the show would reflect badly on Amazon. They told me that directly,” Refn said to Vulture. “They were so shocked by it. I was like, ‘What’s so shocking?’ They said, ‘It’s going to make us look bad.’ And I said, ‘But I don’t...

