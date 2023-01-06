Read full article on original website
VISTA Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.
CCRES is hiring qualified candidates for several key positions, including PCAs, BCBAs and DSPs. CCRES matches qualified candidates with local career opportunities working with children and adults in the community.
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
PA Department Of Education Awards $5 Million In Grants To Support Teacher And Principal Preparation
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced that it has awarded $5 million in grant funding to support Pennsylvania’s educator workforce and increase the number and diversity of teachers and school leaders. “In order to bolster our educator workforce, we must create the conditions for teachers and school...
Coatesville Steel Plant Receives State Funding to Support Facility’s Rail Improvements
Cleveland-Cliffs Coatesville steel plant has received $1.4 million in state grant funding to support the facility’s track rehabilitation, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. The funds were approved by State Transportation Commission through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program. “It’s...
State funds for women post-prison awarded to local groups
Twenty-one organizations will receive grants of up to $100,000 dollars from the state to assist women when they return home from prison. Some of those groups, based in Northeast Pennsylvania, want to use the money to stop cycles of incarceration. In December, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)...
Chester County Resurrects NAMI Chapter in Wake of Mental Health Gap
Chester County’s chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness is making a comeback. The formerly all-volunteer-run chapter was dependent on Pennsylvania’s state-wide NAMI that shut down in 2015. It is now being replaced by the currently-restructuring NAMI Keystone PA, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The new local chapter...
DE rent assistance closes to new applicants, DSHA points to other resources
DELAWARE – A First State rental assistance program spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has closed to new applicants. Since its launch, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has covered $122 million in rent payments, helping about 22,000 Delawareans. Overwhelming Demand. Delaware State Housing Authority Director of Public Relations, Laurie...
Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care
Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
Pennsylvania offering better tax benefits for these programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced better tax benefits for those contributing to PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts in 2023. According to the treasurer’s office, PA 529 account owners may deduct up to $17,000 (previously $16,000) of contributions to their accounts, or $34,000 (previously $32,000) for couples filing jointly, provided both spouses have at least $17,000 of income.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has begun to announce key nominations to his cabinet. Shapiro, who will be sworn in on January 17, has already announced the list of officials who will oversee everything from education to labor to elections. Here is an updated list of Governor-elect Shapiro’s...
New restaurants; free milkshakes; nursing burnout: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll satisfy some curiosity, continue celebrating the Farm Show and explore why the nursing profession is struggling. Have you seen giant pipes along Harrisburg’s riverfront? They’re temporary, part of project to restore miles of buried sewer lines along the Susquehanna. The pipes will carry sewage and stormwater runoff as the work is being done; it’s supposed to be finished by fall. Harrisburg doesn’t get most of its drinking water from the river, but it’s a backup. The pipes are saving water customers some headaches, but bicyclists and folks walking around might need to detour for a while.
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam
Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire.
Friends Association Observes MLK Day with Panel Discussion
The Friends Association, working to help local families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has lined up three activities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Delco Teen Develops First Responder Tool to Help Reach Disabled
A Delaware County teenager, Jessica Smith, is helping first responders interact with the disabled by providing a new tool—a police communication board, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch.
The Eagles Donate $400k to Area Violence Prevention Nonprofits
The Philadelphia Eagles, through the Eagles Social Justice Fund, have donated $410,350 in grants to local nonprofits that are committed to helping end gun violence in the city, writes www.philadelphiaeagles.com. Gun violence remains a major concern in Philadelphia that has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color. The city experienced 514...
