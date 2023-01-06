Read full article on original website
Can you rematch trainer battles in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature numerous post-game activities, many of which require you to have high-level Pokémon. This means you will need to train your Pokémon hard, typically by battling trainers and strong opponents. This may leave you wondering if you can rematch trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to get the Hard Landing Hidden Achievement in Genshin Impact
Hard Landing is a Genshin Impact Wonders of the World Achievement that can be obtained by bringing a climbing Bathysmal Vishap down. This refers to the Bathysmal Vishap Herd, the Ascension material boss located in Enkanomiya. You need to bring either a claymore user or a Geo Damage dealer to the battle to make this Achievement a lot easier to get.
How to unlock the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, one of the iconic gods of the game was added to the game in minion form. Halone, patron god of Ishgard, now has a minion representative thanks to the Wind-up Halone. Here’s how to get the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
Best Name Ideas for Wanderer/Scaramouche in Genshin Impact
In the Akasha Pulses, the Kapla Flame Rises archon quest, we finally get a closer look at Scaramouche's motives and origins. After being defeated by the Traveler and losing his Gnosis, Scaramouche is forced to stare his treacherous past in the eyes. Abandoning his life of wrongdoing, Scaramouche embraces a new identity of transparency and repentance. As part of this declaration, he asks the Traveler for a new name, which the player can input through their keyboard. Here are the best name ideas for the Wanderer.
How to Blobify in Fortnite
Online survival hit Fortnite may have been around for five years, but its clever reinventions have kept it near the top of the most-played charts. Whether you prefer the PVE co-op, battle royale PVP, or sandbox mode, there’s still a lot to love. Season 4 introduced a new substance, chrome, to the party. And with it, the chance to become a chrome blob. Below we’ll talk about how to blobify in Fortnite.
How to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a plethora of new crafted gear, items, and other things were added all requiring a strange material called Gripgel. Gripgel is an essential ingredient in the Item Level 620 Indagator’s gear sets, and is quite hard to obtain. Here’s how to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV.
Best Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact, Ranked (2023)
One of the joys of anime open world ARPG Genshin Impact is collecting all the different characters. You form a party of four of them, switching between characters in combat to utilize their unique strengths. Characters are collected through a gacha system, with more than 50 available and more coming with each major update. So how can you know which are the strongest? Below you’ll find the best Hydro characters in Genshin Impact, ranked.
How to fix ‘unable to join Fortnite login queue’ error
Fortnite is one of the most popular games, thanks to its battle royale gameplay and constant updates. It features a fast-paced multiplayer experience, which typically means you need to log in and join the server. However, issues like the inability to join Fortnite login queue error can occur. This may leave you wondering how to solve the unable to join Fortnite login queue error.
All new diving and spearfishing locations in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a brand new diving and spearfishing location was added to the game, Upper La Noscea. This was actually an old area from A Realm Reborn, which was revamped in Endwalker to have a single body of water spanning across what was formerly two separate, unlinked maps. Here are all new diving and spearfishing locations.
What is Eaglercraft, explained
Minecraft is among the most popular video games on nearly all platforms. Additionally, there are two official versions, Java and Bedrock. However, there are other versions that fans have created, including Eaglercraft. This may leave you wondering what Eaglercraft is and how to play it. Eaglercraft is a free browser-based...
5 Letter words that end in ‘IRY’ – Wordle Help
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that's taken the world by storm. Searching for the day's five-letter word can sometimes be challenging, especially when you're stuck with the last three letters and have yet to decide what to fill in the rest of the blanks. If you've been struggling with what word to guess next on Wordle, we've got the list for you!
Is One Piece Odyssey dubbed with English voice actors?
One Piece Odyssey features a brand new adventure for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. This One Piece JRPG takes place on the mysterious island of Waford and features iconic members from the One Piece anime/manga. This may leave you wondering if One Piece Oddysey will have an English dub.
Best Vampire Cookie Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie who prioritizes the Rear position in the team. Being one of the original characters to release at launch, he's a well-loved DPS unit who can deal massive damage with his default Skill. With an upgraded Magic Candy Skill, Vampire Cookie can hit multiple enemies at once, making him useful in newer game modes, such as Guild Battles.
What does Potent Omnium Crystal II do in Tower of Fantasy? Explained
Potent Omnium Crystals are a premium resource in the sci-fi-infused MMORPG Tower of Fantasy, used to upgrade your suppressors. This increases your attack, resistance, HP, and critical damage, which helps your survivability and damage output. You may have noticed "Potent Omnium Crystal II" in the Crystal Dust Store and wondered what makes it different. Here we explain what it does, how to obtain them, and use them to upgrade your Suppressor.
Sims 4 teases new expansion pack, kits, and more with San Sequoia roadmap
The Sims team took to Twitter today to announce their development plan for the foreseeable future. The roadmap, titled It's all relative, will be expanded during the upcoming community stream on January 31. In the meantime, here's everything we know about what the team has up its sleeves. Sims 4...
Pet Rift Codes (January 2023)
Pet Rift is a pet collection game. You start with a single pet, who you can take out into the rift to collect Gold and Diamonds. As you collect more treasure, you can buy more pets, who will all help you collect Gold and Diamonds faster. But you will also level up, opening new ways to improve your character. As you continue, new areas and secrets will open up to you and your friends. Can you get to the top of the leaderboards?
How to play Phasmophobia on Oculus Quest 2
If you are wondering if you can play Phasmophobia on an Oculus Quest 2, the answer is yes. But if you were wondering if Phasmophobia is available on the Quest 2 store, the answer is no. Instead, you will need to use either Air Link or an Oculus Link wire (or a suitable third-party USB C cable) to play Phasmophobia through the Quest 2 Link feature.
How to build a Mr. Negative deck in Marvel Snap
In Marvel Snap, a game chock full of unique cards to build around, Mr. Negative still stands far apart from the rest of the card pool due to his incredible ability. While building around cards like Zabu can be pretty straightforward, because Mr. Negative has the On Reveal ability of swapping the Power and Cost of cards still in your deck, the decks he can create at first seem straightforward, but can be quite complex.
How to get Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite
If you're looking for a weapon perfect for medium- to long-range engagements in Fortnite, the Burst Assault Rifle is the perfect weapon for the job. Not only does it have first-shot accuracy that makes careful aiming and patient firing over long ranges deadly accurate, it also has great base damage over these ranges. However, the problem can be getting your hands on one of these weapons, especially when it comes to some of the more powerful variants.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Community Day Classic – Shiny Tyranitar returns & triple Catch XP
January will see the continuation of Niantic's Community Day Classic events in Pokémon GO. Community Day Classics bring back a prior Community Day Pokémon and give them an additional celebration where shiny variants become far more common than normal. These are different from regular Community Day events, as all Pokémon featured in Community Day Classics have already had a Community Day celebration in the past.
