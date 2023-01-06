Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention

Breathtaking panoramic views and sophisticated charm combine to create this perfect piece of paradise in the serene Rancho Ynecita enclave of Los Olivos. With rolling hills and picturesque ranches on every side, this 20+/-acre property encapsulates the best parts of living in the Santa Ynez Valley. This timeless contemporary has been extensively renovated offering the premier indoor-outdoor lifestyle, with exposed beams, full-length sliding glass walls, expansive windows, and rich wood flooring throughout. Superior craft and artistry can be seen in interior details that include a double island kitchen, cozy fireplaces, custom lighting, sweeping poolside views, and a well-equipped home gym. The home features 3 en-suite bedrooms and an attached oversized 2 car garage with carport breezeway. A sprawling stone patio, exterior grill, and lush landscaping with extensive mountains views make this home perfect for entertaining.

