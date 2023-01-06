ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara

DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Evacuation center opens in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County opened an evacuation center in Carpinteria Monday night at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave., amid the ongoing storm. City Public Information Officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal told the council Monday night that the city also has a Red Cross trailer available, supported by city staff. “We...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

2995 Calle Bonita, SANTA YNEZ, CA 93460

Breathtaking panoramic views and sophisticated charm combine to create this perfect piece of paradise in the serene Rancho Ynecita enclave of Los Olivos. With rolling hills and picturesque ranches on every side, this 20+/-acre property encapsulates the best parts of living in the Santa Ynez Valley. This timeless contemporary has been extensively renovated offering the premier indoor-outdoor lifestyle, with exposed beams, full-length sliding glass walls, expansive windows, and rich wood flooring throughout. Superior craft and artistry can be seen in interior details that include a double island kitchen, cozy fireplaces, custom lighting, sweeping poolside views, and a well-equipped home gym. The home features 3 en-suite bedrooms and an attached oversized 2 car garage with carport breezeway. A sprawling stone patio, exterior grill, and lush landscaping with extensive mountains views make this home perfect for entertaining.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday

Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations

Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning

County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

