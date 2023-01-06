Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention

Read full article on original website
101 reopens in Santa Barbara area after crews spending hours clearing mud from roadway
Recent storms left the 101 Freeway caked in mud in the Santa Barbara area, leading to a full closure of lanes.
Noozhawk
County Ends Evacuation Orders, Reports Major Infrastructure Damage and Flooded Homes
All storm-related evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon, but county emergency officials warned that some roads would still be closed because of storm damage. The rain caused property damage across Santa Barbara County, but no deaths or major injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Caltrans announced...
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Noozhawk
Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
Santa Barbara Edhat
DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara
DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California flash flooding forces Montecito, other celebrity communities to evacuate
Home to many celebrities, these communities in Santa Barbara County were ordered to immediately evacuate on Monday.
syvnews.com
'Help us get back': Lompoc Animal Shelter reopens doors in effort to rebuild programming
Lompoc's animal shelter on Friday officially reopened to pets — and people — after nearly three years of closure due to a faltering volunteer program catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shelter is not back to a full-service operation, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar...
Coastal View
Evacuation center opens in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County opened an evacuation center in Carpinteria Monday night at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave., amid the ongoing storm. City Public Information Officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal told the council Monday night that the city also has a Red Cross trailer available, supported by city staff. “We...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Austin Herlihy Says State Street Will Not Improve Until Paseo Nuevo Has New Owner
Commercial real estate broker Austin Herlihy breaks down the future of State Street, downtown housing, and offers his take on the La Cumbre Plaza mall controversy, as well as the rising status of the Camino Real Marketplace, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina. Herlihy, the...
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Noozhawk
Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
Highway 101, Highway 154 closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides and rocks in roadway
The CHP and Caltrans are asking people to avoid time on the roads as much as possible due to stormy conditions.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations
Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
Noozhawk
County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning
County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
UPDATED: List of Central Coast schools closed due to storm
The severe weather moving into the Central Coast has prompted school closures across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
