FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
chestercounty.com
Winter Park at The Creamery opens in Kennett Square
Photo by Chris Barber Winter Park at the Creamery opened on Jan. 6 at The Creamery in Kennett Square. Throughout its history, Square Roots Collective has developed venues, events and initiatives all designed to move the community of southern Chester County forward. Their latest project, unveiled last Friday afternoon, will...
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The ultra-modern residence boasts an all-glass cylinder with views of the pool and front yard. There is also another glass-encased walkway at...
New London Township Man Was Storyteller Who Left Rich Legacy Behind
Donald Lytle, of New London Township, was a storyteller his entire life, from performing in senior plays at Avon Grove High School to keeping his grandchildren entertained on his rocking chair swing, writes The Daily Local News.
Second Location for Árdana Food and Drink Opening in Newtown
A second location for Árdana Food and Drink is opening in Newtown. Inspired by the small village of Árdana in Cyprus — as well as influences from across the region, including Italian and Middle Eastern flavors — Árdana’s menu offers a meze style of dining, perfect for sharing, and with bright flavors created with fresh and local ingredients.
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants—we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations—the Media Theatre, and I’m at work...
vista.today
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville
If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PA
It's hard to beat downtown Lititz when it comes to small-town charm. Especially East Main Street. From characteristic bars and pubs to adorable, charming cafes and bakeries, there's a lot to choose between along this stretch. Here are some of my favorites:
Uptown! Annual Gala Features Grammy Award Winner Take 6 and Food Network Celeb Chef Tom Pizzica Jan. 14
Uptown! is brightening January with its annual Gala on the 14th. Light Up The Night will give audiences an incredible event to celebrate Uptown!. This exciting black-tie optional party hosted by Molly and Bob Morrison starts with a mix and mingle at the Chester County History Center. At 5:30 PM audiences will gather there for signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres by local native, “Big Chef” and Food Network Star Tom Pizzica of Philly Hots, live music from the Uptown! Singers, fun photos, and a silent auction.
Food Chemists Dive Into Science Behind Nottingham-based Herr’s is Philly-Flavored Potato Chips
Nottingham’s Herr’s is looking for a Philadelphia-flavored crisp. This year’s “Flavored by Philly” challenge is offering a $15,000 cash prize to anyone who can brainstorm a flavor that highlights a small, local business, writes Sandy Hingston for Philadelphia Magazine.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Opens 2023 With Award-Winning, The Mountaintop Feb. 1-19
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is bringing an acclaimed play to the stage in West Chester this February. “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall is set in Memphis on April 3, 1968, the evening Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered what became famously known as his “I’ve Been To The Mountaintop” speech,
Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000
Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE
DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
