ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestercounty.com

Winter Park at The Creamery opens in Kennett Square

Photo by Chris Barber Winter Park at the Creamery opened on Jan. 6 at The Creamery in Kennett Square. Throughout its history, Square Roots Collective has developed venues, events and initiatives all designed to move the community of southern Chester County forward. Their latest project, unveiled last Friday afternoon, will...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

Second Location for Árdana Food and Drink Opening in Newtown

A second location for Árdana Food and Drink is opening in Newtown. Inspired by the small village of Árdana in Cyprus — as well as influences from across the region, including Italian and Middle Eastern flavors — Árdana’s menu offers a meze style of dining, perfect for sharing, and with bright flavors created with fresh and local ingredients.
NEWTOWN, PA
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville

If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Uptown! Annual Gala Features Grammy Award Winner Take 6 and Food Network Celeb Chef Tom Pizzica Jan. 14

Uptown! is brightening January with its annual Gala on the 14th. Light Up The Night will give audiences an incredible event to celebrate Uptown!. This exciting black-tie optional party hosted by Molly and Bob Morrison starts with a mix and mingle at the Chester County History Center. At 5:30 PM audiences will gather there for signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres by local native, “Big Chef” and Food Network Star Tom Pizzica of Philly Hots, live music from the Uptown! Singers, fun photos, and a silent auction.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000

Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE

DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
DOVER, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy