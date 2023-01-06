The "Madden NFL" franchise is nixing one of its more popular virtual celebrations out of respect for the situation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. A spokesperson from developer EA Sports has disclosed to TMZ that a celebration where its pixelated players mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be removed from the next update of "Madden NFL 23." The life of Hamlin, who has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home following his cardiac arrest episode on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati was reportedly saved when Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR before he was removed from the field in an ambulance.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO