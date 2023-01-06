Read full article on original website
How to get the Death Proof Achievement in Genshin Impact
Death Proof is a Genshin Impact Challenger: Series V Achievement that can be obtained by dodging one entire round of Baleful Vajra's destructive waves. It must be done in a single battle against the Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto. How to dodge one entire round of Baleful Vajra's destructive waves...
How to get the False Monarchy Attire Coffer in Final Fantasy XIV
In Patch 6.3 of Final Fantasy XIV a full set of glamour armor was added as a high-tier reward for PvP. This armor set was the False Monarchy Attire, and it gives you a regal set of amor that’s incredibly impressive looking. Here’s how to get the False Monarchy armor Attire Coffer in FFXIV.
Best Name Ideas for Wanderer/Scaramouche in Genshin Impact
In the Akasha Pulses, the Kapla Flame Rises archon quest, we finally get a closer look at Scaramouche's motives and origins. After being defeated by the Traveler and losing his Gnosis, Scaramouche is forced to stare his treacherous past in the eyes. Abandoning his life of wrongdoing, Scaramouche embraces a new identity of transparency and repentance. As part of this declaration, he asks the Traveler for a new name, which the player can input through their keyboard. Here are the best name ideas for the Wanderer.
How to get Saber V2 in Blox Fruits
After much demand from the community, the Blox Fruits developers have finally added a second V2 version to several game items and weapons. One among those items is the legendary sword, Saber. While people know the upgrade, they do not know the actual method to get it. So, for those confused folks, execute the below guide and upgrade the sword to its best available version.
How to play Fall Guys Lily Leapers Limbo – Tips & Tricks
The popular platforming battle royale Fall Guys offers many different stages to compete on. These can fall into various categories, including race maps like Lily Leapers. While the goal may be to get from the start to the end, this isn't as easy as it sounds. This may leave you wondering how to play and win Lily Leapers in Fall Guys.
How to unlock the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, one of the iconic gods of the game was added to the game in minion form. Halone, patron god of Ishgard, now has a minion representative thanks to the Wind-up Halone. Here’s how to get the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
Can you rematch trainer battles in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature numerous post-game activities, many of which require you to have high-level Pokémon. This means you will need to train your Pokémon hard, typically by battling trainers and strong opponents. This may leave you wondering if you can rematch trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a plethora of new crafted gear, items, and other things were added all requiring a strange material called Gripgel. Gripgel is an essential ingredient in the Item Level 620 Indagator’s gear sets, and is quite hard to obtain. Here’s how to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV.
All new diving and spearfishing locations in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a brand new diving and spearfishing location was added to the game, Upper La Noscea. This was actually an old area from A Realm Reborn, which was revamped in Endwalker to have a single body of water spanning across what was formerly two separate, unlinked maps. Here are all new diving and spearfishing locations.
Meet Genshin Impact’s leaked Fontaine characters 7 months in advance
Genshin Impact's yearly nation drop happens around August, and leaks normally surface a few months in advance. But this year, the frenzy for Fontaine has come a little too early. With seven months before the nation of justice is expected to release, character designs of alleged Fontaine characters have already been circulating around social media. Initial leaks showcased blurry imagery, but it took less than a week for higher-quality photos to emerge. Keep in mind that the information below is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt, as they have not been confirmed by HoYoverse, and are still very early into development.
What is Eaglercraft, explained
Minecraft is among the most popular video games on nearly all platforms. Additionally, there are two official versions, Java and Bedrock. However, there are other versions that fans have created, including Eaglercraft. This may leave you wondering what Eaglercraft is and how to play it. Eaglercraft is a free browser-based...
How to fix ‘unable to join Fortnite login queue’ error
Fortnite is one of the most popular games, thanks to its battle royale gameplay and constant updates. It features a fast-paced multiplayer experience, which typically means you need to log in and join the server. However, issues like the inability to join Fortnite login queue error can occur. This may leave you wondering how to solve the unable to join Fortnite login queue error.
Dice Simulator Codes (January 2023)
You'll want luck on your side in Dice Simulator. This Roblox title is all about rolling, selling, and collecting dice. Explore the world with your trusty dice by your side, and nothing can stop you. But you can also purchase pets to have a constant companion while you adventure. Codes...
How to fix ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ in Fortnite
Fortnite is a highly popular online battle royale game with a large player base. Each player has to connect to the Fortnite servers so that they can play; some encounter problems when trying to log in. This is typically the checking Epic services queue error, which may leave you wondering how to fix this issue in Fortnite.
Pet Rift Codes (January 2023)
Pet Rift is a pet collection game. You start with a single pet, who you can take out into the rift to collect Gold and Diamonds. As you collect more treasure, you can buy more pets, who will all help you collect Gold and Diamonds faster. But you will also level up, opening new ways to improve your character. As you continue, new areas and secrets will open up to you and your friends. Can you get to the top of the leaderboards?
Blox Fruits players are left shaken up after a server-wide hack overtook the experience
Popular Roblox RPG Blox Fruits experienced a server-wide hack on Monday, January 9, 2023, which caused over 400,000 players to receive custom screen pop-ups, jump scares, text alerts, and more. Though this hack is no longer present inside the experience at the time of this article's publication, many players continue to voice their concerns about the safety of Blox Fruits and its servers. When the exploits were active, it was stated multiple times that ex-Roblox admin Luckymaxer was the culprit of the hack, though this has yet to be confirmed.
How to get 72 hours early access in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy is the highly anticipated RPG set within the Harry Potter universe. It releases on February 10, 2023, for current-gen platforms and will release later for previous-gen consoles. But there will be early access for certain players, which may leave you wondering how to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy.
How to play Phasmophobia on Oculus Quest 2
If you are wondering if you can play Phasmophobia on an Oculus Quest 2, the answer is yes. But if you were wondering if Phasmophobia is available on the Quest 2 store, the answer is no. Instead, you will need to use either Air Link or an Oculus Link wire (or a suitable third-party USB C cable) to play Phasmophobia through the Quest 2 Link feature.
5 Letter words that end in ‘IRY’ – Wordle Help
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that's taken the world by storm. Searching for the day's five-letter word can sometimes be challenging, especially when you're stuck with the last three letters and have yet to decide what to fill in the rest of the blanks. If you've been struggling with what word to guess next on Wordle, we've got the list for you!
What does Potent Omnium Crystal II do in Tower of Fantasy? Explained
Potent Omnium Crystals are a premium resource in the sci-fi-infused MMORPG Tower of Fantasy, used to upgrade your suppressors. This increases your attack, resistance, HP, and critical damage, which helps your survivability and damage output. You may have noticed "Potent Omnium Crystal II" in the Crystal Dust Store and wondered what makes it different. Here we explain what it does, how to obtain them, and use them to upgrade your Suppressor.
