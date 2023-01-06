Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October.

Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel at a home in the 2000 block of Candy Lane in Darlington County before he was shot to death.

Davis remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center following her arrest on Thursday in the killing of Florence resident Trey Lee Montrose, 23, whose body was found off Victor White Road in Florence County.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said his body had “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body.”

Davis is the second person arrested and charged in the investigation . Charles William Book, 27, who was arrested in December, faces murder, kidnapping, and a weapons charge. He remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The warrants do not indicate how or when Montrose’s body was moved to where it was found on Victor White Road. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was the initial investigating agency before it handed the case over to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office .

The case is continuing, authorities said.

