Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew ‘Not Worried’ About Potential Dan Snyder Sale
Possibly one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history is coming about for the Washington Commanders this year with the impending sale of the organization by Dan Snyder. Snyder has made steps that could lead to him selling the franchise after years of controversies and scandals. But it's also a...
Seahawks Offense: What Went Wrong, Lessons Learned in Losses to 49ers
Looking to avenge two regular season losses to their hated NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Santa Clara with hopes of pulling an upset against the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers in a wild card round rematch on Saturday. In the two prior defeats, Seattle looked overmatched on...
Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the new era of franchise football with a whimper. Fan reactions to the new name, logo, and uniform were not warm. And an offseason trade to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz was labeled as 'desperate' and not received any better. Moving forward begins with...
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Named to Inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one representative to the NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team, selected by the players themselves. For the first time, players across the league have voted on who they believe should be named to the All-Pro team. And in 2022, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was the lone representative for Pittsburgh.
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet
The Sunday slate of wild-card weekend action kicks off with Josh Allen and the Bills hosting Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Buffalo extended its winning streak to seven games following its victory over the Patriots in in Week 18 and continues to receive positive news on the recovery of Damar Hamlin. His miraculous progress is going to be a motivating force once again when the club takes the field before ‘Bills Mafia’.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
One of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary made it official on Wednesday, as DB Gemon Green declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. In total, Green appeared in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback. He appeared in all 12 games during his senior season, making six starts at cornerback and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media).
Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Arrest Warrant Details
FRISCO - On the surface, it all sounds quite incendiary, as technically Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams has a warrant out for his arrest. The details, however, via the Plano Police Department are far less troublesome than they first appear. Williams is 'wanted'' for reckless driving, as TMZ...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Saints 2022 Offensive Game Balls
The New Orleans Saints came into 2022 with the expectations of having a much more explosive offense than their 2021 version. Injuries, turnovers, ineffective performances, and inept coaching derailed those expectations relatively quickly. New Orleans ranked 19th in total yardage, averaging 333.8 yards per game, and averaged a meager 19.4...
Steelers Biggest Offseason Need Surprises Everyone
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of questions they'll have to answer before the 2023 season, but starting off there's already a strong feeling about how this offseason will shape up. It's a bit surprising to think about the biggest needs of this team, especially looking back at...
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
NFL Draft Profile: Dyontae Johnson, Linebacker, Toledo Rockets
What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments
As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
Giants Injury Update: Williams, Jackson, Ojulari All Expected to Do Something This Week
The New York Giants aren't scheduled to hit the field to practice ahead of their Wild Card weekend game against the Minnesota Vikings until Wednesday. Still, they could be looking at getting some good news regarding their remaining injured starters. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that he...
ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll
Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power. While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next...
