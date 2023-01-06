Read full article on original website
Left ❤️s Crime
2d ago
But he looks like such a fine, upstanding citizen. I'm sure the gun was purchased within all parameters of the law and he had no ill intent with that weapon.
10
Miz P
2d ago
This message is for GIOVANNI LONDON exclusively: Dude!!! WTF is wrong with you? Did you think you'd be hard to identify?
5
Chris O'Connor
2d ago
I am Jack's complete lack of surprise. He probably doesn't have a job either.
6
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
1 dead and 1 injured in Saturday night shooting, cops say
Police are working to identify a suspect in a double shooting Saturday night that killed one man and injured another, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Saunders Avenue in Camden at 8:46 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a statement. Officers located two men who were suffering gunshot wounds.
blueridgeleader.com
Second person charged in connection with June 2022 shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting of three people on N. Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. On Jan. 5, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, of Reston, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felony charges. Lainez-Alvarado has been charged with three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Malicious Wounding.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
Siblings Stab Man In The Back, Dog During Altercation In Frederick, Police Say
One of two siblings is being held by police in Pennsylvania following an investigation into an altercation in Frederick County that left a man and dog with stab wounds, authorities announced. Dalonte Shea Dunston, 31, and Lavitira Edmond, 29, both of Frederick, are facing multiple assault and other charges for...
loudounnow.com
Second Suspect Charged in June 2022 Ashburn Shooting
A Reston man was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2022 shooting of three people on North Fillmore Avenue in Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a residence in Reston and charged with six felonies: three counts malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was held without bond at the Adult Detention Center. The United States Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department assisted in the arrest.
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
WJLA
1 person injured in shooting inside a Prince William County home, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident in Woodbridge, Virginia. The shooting took place Friday at a residence in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue. One person in the home reportedly suffered an "upper-body injury," officials said. No more information on the shooter...
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for the Illegal Possession and Distribution of Firearms and Drugs
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Dwight Luis Clarke, age 32, of Germantown, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Clarke admitted that he sold crack cocaine and seven firearms, including five privately manufactured firearms, known as “ghost guns” to an undercover law enforcement officer.
