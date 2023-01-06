Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9
The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
Noozhawk
Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation
A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 6, 2023
We are deeply concerned by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams’ comments in the Dec. 16 Noozhawk article, “La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes.”. In one, he says the City of Santa Barbara’s design review committees are “run amok.”...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
Noozhawk
‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs
Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
Noozhawk
Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug
Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
Noozhawk
Cameron Goodman a New Partner at Price, Postel & Parama
Cameron Goodman is now a partner with the firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. Goodman, whose partnership took effect on Jan. 1, focuses on all aspects of business, real estate, land use and environmental matters, representing individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies. He counsels his clients in forming...
Noozhawk
Arts Fund Exhibit Considers Influence of Politics and Culture on Motherhood
The Kind of Mother: Coloring Outside the Lines of Motherhood is the name of a new show opening in The Arts Fund’s Community Gallery at La Cumbre Plaza, 120 S Hope Ave. F119, Santa Barbara. An opening reception will take place during the bi-monthly Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Jan....
Noozhawk
Organizers Cancel Remembrance Ceremony Planned for 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Debris Flows
The Montecito Fire Protection District announced Friday afternoon that the “Raising Our Light” remembrance ceremony for the anniversary of the Jan. 9, 2018 debris flow has been canceled due to weather. “It is with a heavy heart and an abundance of caution that Monday evening’s ‘Raising Our Light’...
Noozhawk
Downtown Block Party Celebrates Fitness and E-Bikes
The 700 and 800 blocks of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara will be transformed into a Fitness Fest and E-Bike Awareness Block Party, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The free event will feature a variety of fitness activities, including group workout classes and dance demonstrations. In addition to...
Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Wandering in Santa Barbara’s Indigenous Hinterlands
Seasoned backpackers and aging hikers discover a secret after spending decades moving purposefully across the Santa Barbara backcountry — say, the Sespe or the San Rafael Wilderness. After marinating for years in the exploration of these potent environs, a new elixir of startling information transforms hikers’ awareness and outdoor enjoyment. Often, an altered sense of time ensues.
Noozhawk
Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire
A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
Noozhawk
Source of Oil Sheen Off Coast of Summerland Under Investigation
The cause and extent of an oil sheen reported off the coast of Summerland in southern Santa Barbara County remained under investigation on Saturday. The sheen, spanning up to an estimated 2 miles long, was reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. “At this point, we haven’t determined the...
Noozhawk
‘Bicycle Bob’ Shifting Gears After Nearly 40 Years in Bike Business
Bicycle Bob walked into his namesake Old Town Goleta store on Sunday for the final time as owner. Come Monday, Bob “Bicycle Bob” Zaratzian will slow his roll, put his kickstand down and hop off the figurative bike he’s been pedaling for nearly 40 years. He’s going...
Noozhawk
New COVID-19 Variant Most Contagious Yet, ‘Almost Certainly’ Will Cause Surge in Cases
COVID-19’s Omicron XBB. 1.5 is the dominant variant of the virus in California and along the West Coast, and the most contagious yet, with NPR reporting that it “almost certainly” will cause a surge in the number of cases. During the last seven days, COVID-19 cases have...
Noozhawk
Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022
Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
Noozhawk
Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks
The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Girls Wrestlers Place at California Girls Invite at Morro Bay
A pair of Santa Ynez wrestlers placed at the California Girls Invitational Saturday at Morro Bay. In the 113 pound division, Pirates sophomore Malia Ortiz went 3-2, with all three wins by fall, for a sixth place podium finish. At 133 pounds, junior Kylie Franson went 1-2 with a bye...
