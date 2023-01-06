Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to Blobify in Fortnite
Online survival hit Fortnite may have been around for five years, but its clever reinventions have kept it near the top of the most-played charts. Whether you prefer the PVE co-op, battle royale PVP, or sandbox mode, there’s still a lot to love. Season 4 introduced a new substance, chrome, to the party. And with it, the chance to become a chrome blob. Below we’ll talk about how to blobify in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How to get the Radio Silence achievement in Genshin Impact
Radio Silence is a Genshin Impact Challenger: Series V Achievement that can be obtained by getting locked on by the Thunder Manifestation before attacking it. It's an easy achievement that you can only get by patiently waiting at the start of the boss battle. How to get locked on by...
progameguides.com
Can you rematch trainer battles in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature numerous post-game activities, many of which require you to have high-level Pokémon. This means you will need to train your Pokémon hard, typically by battling trainers and strong opponents. This may leave you wondering if you can rematch trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
progameguides.com
What is Eaglercraft, explained
Minecraft is among the most popular video games on nearly all platforms. Additionally, there are two official versions, Java and Bedrock. However, there are other versions that fans have created, including Eaglercraft. This may leave you wondering what Eaglercraft is and how to play it. Eaglercraft is a free browser-based...
progameguides.com
Best Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact, Ranked (2023)
One of the joys of anime open world ARPG Genshin Impact is collecting all the different characters. You form a party of four of them, switching between characters in combat to utilize their unique strengths. Characters are collected through a gacha system, with more than 50 available and more coming with each major update. So how can you know which are the strongest? Below you’ll find the best Hydro characters in Genshin Impact, ranked.
progameguides.com
How to fix ‘unable to join Fortnite login queue’ error
Fortnite is one of the most popular games, thanks to its battle royale gameplay and constant updates. It features a fast-paced multiplayer experience, which typically means you need to log in and join the server. However, issues like the inability to join Fortnite login queue error can occur. This may leave you wondering how to solve the unable to join Fortnite login queue error.
progameguides.com
How to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a plethora of new crafted gear, items, and other things were added all requiring a strange material called Gripgel. Gripgel is an essential ingredient in the Item Level 620 Indagator’s gear sets, and is quite hard to obtain. Here’s how to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV.
progameguides.com
5 Letter words that end in ‘IRY’ – Wordle Help
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that's taken the world by storm. Searching for the day's five-letter word can sometimes be challenging, especially when you're stuck with the last three letters and have yet to decide what to fill in the rest of the blanks. If you've been struggling with what word to guess next on Wordle, we've got the list for you!
progameguides.com
Meet Genshin Impact’s leaked Fontaine characters 7 months in advance
Genshin Impact's yearly nation drop happens around August, and leaks normally surface a few months in advance. But this year, the frenzy for Fontaine has come a little too early. With seven months before the nation of justice is expected to release, character designs of alleged Fontaine characters have already been circulating around social media. Initial leaks showcased blurry imagery, but it took less than a week for higher-quality photos to emerge. Keep in mind that the information below is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt, as they have not been confirmed by HoYoverse, and are still very early into development.
progameguides.com
How to breed Ghazt in My Singing Monsters
Entbrat and T-Rox Unless you are actively in an Ethereal Breeding Bonanza, getting a Ghazt as a result of breeding is a game of chance. Breeding Bonanzas will give you a 5% chance of obtaining a single element Ethereal, whereas breeding during non-Bonanza times only has a 1% chance of success.
progameguides.com
Pet Rift Codes (January 2023)
Pet Rift is a pet collection game. You start with a single pet, who you can take out into the rift to collect Gold and Diamonds. As you collect more treasure, you can buy more pets, who will all help you collect Gold and Diamonds faster. But you will also level up, opening new ways to improve your character. As you continue, new areas and secrets will open up to you and your friends. Can you get to the top of the leaderboards?
progameguides.com
Dice Simulator Codes (January 2023)
You'll want luck on your side in Dice Simulator. This Roblox title is all about rolling, selling, and collecting dice. Explore the world with your trusty dice by your side, and nothing can stop you. But you can also purchase pets to have a constant companion while you adventure. Codes...
progameguides.com
How to get the False Monarchy Attire Coffer in Final Fantasy XIV
In Patch 6.3 of Final Fantasy XIV a full set of glamour armor was added as a high-tier reward for PvP. This armor set was the False Monarchy Attire, and it gives you a regal set of amor that’s incredibly impressive looking. Here’s how to get the False Monarchy armor Attire Coffer in FFXIV.
progameguides.com
Is One Piece Odyssey dubbed with English voice actors?
One Piece Odyssey features a brand new adventure for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. This One Piece JRPG takes place on the mysterious island of Waford and features iconic members from the One Piece anime/manga. This may leave you wondering if One Piece Oddysey will have an English dub.
progameguides.com
All new diving and spearfishing locations in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 a brand new diving and spearfishing location was added to the game, Upper La Noscea. This was actually an old area from A Realm Reborn, which was revamped in Endwalker to have a single body of water spanning across what was formerly two separate, unlinked maps. Here are all new diving and spearfishing locations.
progameguides.com
Best Vampire Cookie Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie who prioritizes the Rear position in the team. Being one of the original characters to release at launch, he's a well-loved DPS unit who can deal massive damage with his default Skill. With an upgraded Magic Candy Skill, Vampire Cookie can hit multiple enemies at once, making him useful in newer game modes, such as Guild Battles.
progameguides.com
How to unlock the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, one of the iconic gods of the game was added to the game in minion form. Halone, patron god of Ishgard, now has a minion representative thanks to the Wind-up Halone. Here’s how to get the Wind-up Halone minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
progameguides.com
Best Name Ideas for Wanderer/Scaramouche in Genshin Impact
In the Akasha Pulses, the Kapla Flame Rises archon quest, we finally get a closer look at Scaramouche's motives and origins. After being defeated by the Traveler and losing his Gnosis, Scaramouche is forced to stare his treacherous past in the eyes. Abandoning his life of wrongdoing, Scaramouche embraces a new identity of transparency and repentance. As part of this declaration, he asks the Traveler for a new name, which the player can input through their keyboard. Here are the best name ideas for the Wanderer.
progameguides.com
How to build a Mr. Negative deck in Marvel Snap
In Marvel Snap, a game chock full of unique cards to build around, Mr. Negative still stands far apart from the rest of the card pool due to his incredible ability. While building around cards like Zabu can be pretty straightforward, because Mr. Negative has the On Reveal ability of swapping the Power and Cost of cards still in your deck, the decks he can create at first seem straightforward, but can be quite complex.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact “Starglitter Suite” Character OST Review HoYoLAB web event guide
The Genshin Impact "Starglitter Suite" Character OST Review event runs from January 11, 2023, to January 24, 2023, and celebrates the release of the game's newest character album, The Stellar Moments Vol. 3. You'll be able to listen to tunes that accompanied your favorite characters' trailers, from the latter part of Inazuma to the latest Sumeru hits.
Comments / 0