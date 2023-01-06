ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Mattie’s Call issued for Clayton County woman who ran from behavioral health facility

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say Danielle Dismuke has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for a woman who disappeared from a behavioral health facility Friday morning.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a missing person from Riverwoods Behavioral Health System on Medical Center Drive in Riverdale.

During the investigation, officers learned that Danielle Dismuke, 35, was admitted to the medical center Thursday but was last seen Friday at 6:20 a.m. when she jumped over the receptionist’s desk and ran out of the facility.

Officers said Dismuke is experiencing a mental crisis and officers are desperately searching for her.

Dismuke is 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information regarding Dismuke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department or call 911.

