Mattie’s Call issued for Clayton County woman who ran from behavioral health facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say Danielle Dismuke has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for a woman who disappeared from a behavioral health facility Friday morning.
Authorities said officers responded to reports of a missing person from Riverwoods Behavioral Health System on Medical Center Drive in Riverdale.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During the investigation, officers learned that Danielle Dismuke, 35, was admitted to the medical center Thursday but was last seen Friday at 6:20 a.m. when she jumped over the receptionist’s desk and ran out of the facility.
Officers said Dismuke is experiencing a mental crisis and officers are desperately searching for her.
Dismuke is 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black leggings.
Anyone with information regarding Dismuke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department or call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1