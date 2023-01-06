Read full article on original website
Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits
A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
Pennsylvania officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it...
phillyvoice.com
Former corrections officer pleads guilty to beating inmate at Curran-Fromhold; four others could still face charges
A former officer at the the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia admitted to beating an inmate during a strip search in 2020, causing injuries so severe that the man needed emergency surgery, federal prosecutors said. Four other corrections officers that authorities say were involved in the assault, who also...
Josh Shapiro nominates former Philadelphia deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
Suspect pleads in kidnapping outside Bethlehem warehouse that led to Holland Tunnel arrest
The suspect in a 2021 kidnapping outside a Bethlehem warehouse pleaded guilty Tuesday in that case and two others, all involving his ex-girlfriend, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said. Ruben Carrion Melendez, 29, faces sentencing scheduled for March 29 in Northampton County Court, District Attorney Terry Houck said...
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
Berks County company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.
The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
Pa. Senate honors Lehigh County firefighters killed in house fire
The two Lehigh County firefighters who died after becoming trapped in a house fire Dec. 7 were recognized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Senate. The Senate adopted resolutions honoring fallen New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. They were sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, the freshman Republican sworn-in Jan. 3 to a four-year term representing Lehigh and Bucks county communities.
Berks County 1st to try national program to test, consult and treat COVID patients at home
Up to 8,000 Berks County residents are expected to participate in a first-in-the-nation pilot program that seeks to provide free COVID-19 testing, telehealth consultations and treatment in select communities. The Home Test to Treat program was unveiled in the fall. Last week, the National Institutes of Health announced its impending...
delawarepublic.org
State lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for landlords who neglect key repairs
One of the first bills Delaware’s General Assembly will see this session would pressure landlords to repair dangerous defects in rental housing by allowing tenants to pay rent to the court until repairs are made. Delaware’s landlord-tenant act sets the basic principle that landlords shouldn’t receive full rent payments...
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble, less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police...
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man to face trial for alleged role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man waived his preliminary hearing and will face a trial on charges he delivered drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was ordered to stand trial...
My friend doesn’t qualify for Social Security. Can he get spousal benefits?
Q. My friend does not qualify for Social Security. His ex-wife is not yet the retirement age but will be in a couple of years. They were married over 10 years and now divorced over ten years. Does he qualify for spousal benefits?. — Trying to help. A. It’s kind...
