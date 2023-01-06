ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WHYY

Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits

A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Former corrections officer pleads guilty to beating inmate at Curran-Fromhold; four others could still face charges

A former officer at the the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia admitted to beating an inmate during a strip search in 2020, causing injuries so severe that the man needed emergency surgery, federal prosecutors said. Four other corrections officers that authorities say were involved in the assault, who also...
GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
CHESTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.

The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Senate honors Lehigh County firefighters killed in house fire

The two Lehigh County firefighters who died after becoming trapped in a house fire Dec. 7 were recognized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Senate. The Senate adopted resolutions honoring fallen New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. They were sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, the freshman Republican sworn-in Jan. 3 to a four-year term representing Lehigh and Bucks county communities.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy