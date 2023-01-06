Read full article on original website
Related
Vote for Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk as One of the Best in National Poll
At the start of every year, USA Today asks readers to participate in their "10Best Readers' Choice Awards." The USA Today staff asks readers and avid travelers to vote for the top 20 nominees in various areas: food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, outdoor activities, etc. To give you an idea...
Bill Blagg Talks Illusions, the Power of Magic Ahead of His Dubuque Show
The renowned Bill Blagg is bringing his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show also marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center. Blagg...
Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!
My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
Holy Family Announces New Resurrection Principal For 23-24 School Year
According to a press release, Holy Family Catholic Schools is pleased to announce the promotion of Resurrection Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sara Weires as the school’s next principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Weires holds a Master of Arts in Education with PK–12 Principal/Supervisor of Special Education from Viterbo...
Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
Dubuque Leisure Services Hosting Job Fair for Seasonal Positions
According to a press release from the city of Dubuque, our local Leisure Services Department will host a job fair with on-site interviews for 2023 summer and seasonal positions on Thursday, January 5th, from 3 to 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Clubhouse, located at 2200 Bunker Hill Road. This event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Jobs are available for ages 15 and up.
The Dubuque Bridal Expo Looks to Be Even Bigger in 2023
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2023 can...
Merry Mulch Program Returns to Dubuque
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, they will again be offering the “Merry Mulch” natural Christmas tree collection program from January 2nd through January 13th. Take the hassle out of dealing with trashing that real Christmas tree. Dubuque residents can set out them out...
Did You Catch a Glimpse of the Wolf Moon Over Dubuque?
2023 brings us a whopping 13 chances to catch a glimpse of a full moon, with the first having occurred on Friday, January 6th. If you found yourself out and about last Friday night, you might've seen the first full moon of the year: the Wolf Moon. A credit to...
Names Released: Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena; Juvenile Driver Involved
Monday night (1/9) just after 11pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on US 20 West, about a tenth-mile west of William Drive, in Galena. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Mallory E...
Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena
According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
A Large Garage Sale is Coming to Dubuque in January
Garage sales are havens for treasures, and there's sure to be a plethora of great people, good vibes, and fun finds at one in our neck of the woods to help usher in the upcoming new year. Jodi & KT Invite You are not wasting any time getting their 2023...
Burst Pipe Leads To Damaged Classrooms in Platteville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, a burst pipe in a Platteville school has eliminated for use more than half of the classrooms available less than one week before students are to return from winter break. The burst pipe caused damage to walls, ceilings, and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, with eight of the school’s fourteen classrooms affected. An exact cost estimate is not yet available for the necessary repairs, although a property restoration company, First Onsite, has been at the school since Monday to assessing the damage. Repairs are expected to take eight weeks or longer.
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs
Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
A Dubuque family of 7 is safe and unharmed....thanks to being alerted by their home's smoke detectors.
The family sleeping on the second floor of their residence on Almond street woke up to the sound of smoke detectors just before 2 am this morning (Dec 21). All seven family members were able to escape unharmed. Their dog and three cats were later rescued by firefighters. Dubuque Fire...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0