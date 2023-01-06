ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Amplifying New Plays and Playwrights at LAUNCH PAD Reading Festival

LAUNCH PAD’s reading festival brings the Black American experience, family and community stories to center stage. History is fascinating, but it seldom fits neatly into a satisfying dramatic arc. From Shakespeare to the screenwriters of “The Crown,” dramatists have long grappled with this dilemma. So Jacqueline E....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Spiritual Care is Just as Important as Care for Mind and Body at Vista del Monte

Traditionally, conversations about health and well-being focus on the mind and body, but spiritual health is also important. Spiritual health is nurtured by seeking meaning, purpose, and transcendence throughout the lifespan. “Some people’s spirituality is deeply rooted in organized religion,” said the Rev. Laura Mancuso, Spiritual Life Director at Vista...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Community Bank of Santa Maria Posts Four Promotions

Janet Silveria, president/CEO Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced four promotions with the bank. Elise Fuentes has been promoted to a loan officer based at the bank’s Santa Maria Way branch. Marisol Cruz has been promoted to loan administrator. Natalie Barragan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administration officer. Todd Norman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Registration Open For Lompoc Father Daughter Dance

The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division invites the community to put on their dancing shoes and register for the Father Daughter Dance, back for 2023. This year’s Father Daughter Dance will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4; and Sunday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night for photos only.
LOMPOC, CA
Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Community Memorial Health System Taps Mick Zdeblick as New CEO

Community Memorial Health System’s new president/CEO Mick Zdeblick began his new role Jan. 9, taking the reins from Gary K. Wilde, who retired after serving as president/CEO of the organization since 2004. “I look forward to building on Community Memorial’s reputation for advancing both the quality and delivery of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Black Keys Returns to Santa Barbara

The Black Keys group returns to Santa Barbara with its Dropout Boogie Tour, making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 7 p.m. May 4, at 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via AXS.com. As they’ve done their entire career, The Black...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022

Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
2995 Calle Bonita, SANTA YNEZ, CA 93460

Breathtaking panoramic views and sophisticated charm combine to create this perfect piece of paradise in the serene Rancho Ynecita enclave of Los Olivos. With rolling hills and picturesque ranches on every side, this 20+/-acre property encapsulates the best parts of living in the Santa Ynez Valley. This timeless contemporary has been extensively renovated offering the premier indoor-outdoor lifestyle, with exposed beams, full-length sliding glass walls, expansive windows, and rich wood flooring throughout. Superior craft and artistry can be seen in interior details that include a double island kitchen, cozy fireplaces, custom lighting, sweeping poolside views, and a well-equipped home gym. The home features 3 en-suite bedrooms and an attached oversized 2 car garage with carport breezeway. A sprawling stone patio, exterior grill, and lush landscaping with extensive mountains views make this home perfect for entertaining.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Carefree resort style living! Amazing Value! Enjoy the views from this special home in a gated and private active adult* resort community. With approximately 5,100 sq ft of luxurious space, this flexible floor plan will accommodate several different living situations. This home was designed for single level living for its residents. The Kitchen, Living Room, Primary Suite and Family Room/Guest Suite are all located on the main, entry level with no stairs. The lower level features a self contained guest suite with separate entrance plus another bedroom/office/hobby room, spacious game room, media room area and a generous storage/utility room. The upper level contains a library, office and guest suite with balcony facing the picturesque Santa Ynez Mountain range. Lovely ocean, island and mountain views greet you from many rooms. This special location within Shadow Hills has only one neighbor and boasts the closest access to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9

The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
LOMPOC, CA
Solvang Delays Monday Night City Council Meeting

The Solvang City Council meeting planned for Monday night has been rescheduled for Thursday. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with a closed session followed by an open session at 6:30 p.m., Interim City Manager Brad Vidro said Monday afternoon. “Due to the impacts on the residents...
SOLVANG, CA
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule

After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations

Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage

Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
GUADALUPE, CA

