Houston County, GA

41nbc.com

Warner Robins appoints new interim police chief

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins appointed a new interim police chief on Tuesday as a way to fill the gap until a permanent chief of police is selected. Roy Whitehead has served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, and though he recently retired from the city of Snellville, he’s looking to serve in a new district after being called on by Warner Robins City Council and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Galleria temporarily closed

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville is closed temporarily. The mall posted online and on social media on Monday saying the closure comes due to an emergency water shutoff, though the cause of the water shutoff is still being accessed. JCPenney , Belk, and...
CENTERVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

MTA to be closed January 16th for MLK Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, January 16th, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed. MTA says the closure will take place in order to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also say they will reopen on Tuesday, the 17th, and appreciate the opportunity to serve Macon-Bibb County.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

MTA opens contest for artists to help decorate bus shelters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re an artist and want a chance to show off your style–a new opportunity awaits you!. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) in cooperation with local artist Erin Hawkins is hosting an open call to artists to help give MTA bus shelters a brand new splash of color. The contest was made possible thanks to a donation by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation of Central Georgia and is being done in hopes to boost tourism. Jami Gaudet is the public information officer for the MTA, she spoke on what qualifications they’re looking for when it comes to finding an artist.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins woman shot in neck while sleeping

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman is in stable condition after being shot in the neck while asleep in her apartment. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department 19-year-old Tanyla Miller was sleeping in her apartment in Randal Heights on Elberta Road when there was an altercation between unknown subjects outside of the apartments. Shots were fired and struck several apartments, one of those bullets hit Miller in the neck. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting remains under investigation.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Alleged shoplifters caught in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Saturday, around 6:35 PM, Monroe County Deputies were asked for their assistance in a vehicle pursuit initiated by Officers with the Locust Grove Police Department. Locust Grove Police were investigating an organized shoplifting riing when they tried to make a traffic stop that turned into a car chase.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

