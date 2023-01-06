Read full article on original website
Warner Robins appoints new interim police chief
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins appointed a new interim police chief on Tuesday as a way to fill the gap until a permanent chief of police is selected. Roy Whitehead has served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, and though he recently retired from the city of Snellville, he’s looking to serve in a new district after being called on by Warner Robins City Council and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.
Houston County Galleria temporarily closed
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville is closed temporarily. The mall posted online and on social media on Monday saying the closure comes due to an emergency water shutoff, though the cause of the water shutoff is still being accessed. JCPenney , Belk, and...
Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
Macon residents wear red and black during ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp declared January 9 “Hunker Down Day” to support the University of Georgia Bulldogs in their fight for the College Football National Championship. People in Middle Georgia are celebrating UGA playing for back-to-back national championships, and wearing red and black was the...
MTA to be closed January 16th for MLK Day
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, January 16th, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed. MTA says the closure will take place in order to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They also say they will reopen on Tuesday, the 17th, and appreciate the opportunity to serve Macon-Bibb County.
Macon, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Macon. The First Presbyterian Day School basketball team will have a game with Stratford Academy on January 10, 2023, 12:30:00. The First Presbyterian Day School basketball team will have a game with Stratford Academy on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
Former Dawgs from Central Georgia send well wishes to team ahead of national title game
MACON, Ga. — Georgia plays TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Bulldogs are hoping to become the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions. Central Georgia has seen its share of Dawgs over the years from schools like Houston...
MTA opens contest for artists to help decorate bus shelters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re an artist and want a chance to show off your style–a new opportunity awaits you!. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) in cooperation with local artist Erin Hawkins is hosting an open call to artists to help give MTA bus shelters a brand new splash of color. The contest was made possible thanks to a donation by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation of Central Georgia and is being done in hopes to boost tourism. Jami Gaudet is the public information officer for the MTA, she spoke on what qualifications they’re looking for when it comes to finding an artist.
High School basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 10
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Scores for high school basketball games for Jan. 10 are below.
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
Warner Robins woman shot in neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman is in stable condition after being shot in the neck while asleep in her apartment. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department 19-year-old Tanyla Miller was sleeping in her apartment in Randal Heights on Elberta Road when there was an altercation between unknown subjects outside of the apartments. Shots were fired and struck several apartments, one of those bullets hit Miller in the neck. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting remains under investigation.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Alleged shoplifters caught in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Saturday, around 6:35 PM, Monroe County Deputies were asked for their assistance in a vehicle pursuit initiated by Officers with the Locust Grove Police Department. Locust Grove Police were investigating an organized shoplifting riing when they tried to make a traffic stop that turned into a car chase.
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
