Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Unsealed search warrants show investigators repeatedly searched home of Madalina Cojocari after she was reported missing.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Investigators confiscated cell phones and other items from home of missing 11-year-old girl, warrants show
Authorities investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have confiscated three cell phones from her family's North Carolina home, search warrants obtained Tuesday by CNN affiliate WCCB show.
Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents
Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing …. Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Former high school basketball coach charged. Former...
Investigation into disappearance of missing Cornelius girl continues in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation returned to Madison County Tuesday to look for surveillance footage in the expanded search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari. Last week, law enforcement sources said they came in contact with Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari,...
Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
No criminal charges to be filed against officers in deadly Concord Mills shooting, DA says
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County district attorney will not file criminal charges against two officers after a deadly shooting at Concord Mills. Last August, Concord Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal were investigating a stolen credit card and chased after three possible suspects. One of the suspects, Dominic...
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
Woman Killed In Lincoln County Shooting Identified, Second Body Discovered Nearby
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The woman shot and killed in Denver Monday afternoon has been identified as Debra Ana Jackson, 35. Her body was discovered in the front yard of her home on Sherwood Lane. Family members made the discovery after Lincoln County School officials notified them that Jackson’s children had not been picked up from school.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was. 20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481...
Locust chase ends in Charlotte crash; driver had missing teen in car, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police said a driver and his 17-year-old child were hurt in a crash after he failed to stop for Locust police, initiating a chase into east Charlotte. The teen was reported missing and endangered from another county. A Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene a little...
41-year-old Taylorsville woman dies in crash, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Taylorsville woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning, troopers in Alexander County confirmed. Mary Kay Keller was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south at about 6:05 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Mack dump truck.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; deputies search for person of interest
Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.
Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University …. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Former...
Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash
TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
Police trying to identify suspects involved in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park. The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. in the parking lot. Officers said there had previously been an argument between two parties. Video surveillance captured the suspect(s) leaving the building and getting...
Statesville teen facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing man during gun sale
STATESVILLE. N.C. — An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and fired shots at him, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Fonda Road, in the western part of the county. The victim told deputies...
