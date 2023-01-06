ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

qcnews.com

Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents

Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash

TAYLORSVILLE – On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road. A 2017 Ford Focus was traveling south on NC 127, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

