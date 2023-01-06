ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots’ Path to the Playoffs: Clinching scenarios for Week 18

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
A win against Buffalo on Sunday is the simplest way New England can punch their ticket to the playoffs. But it isn’t the only way.

If the Patriots win:

If the Patriots march into Buffalo and pull off an upset against what is sure to be a highly motivated Bills’ team, that’s it. They’ll clinch the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot.

A New England offense that has looked anemic for most of the season will have to find a way to keep pace with Buffalo’s No.4-ranked scoring offense.

If the Patriots tie:

In the unlikely event that New England and Buffalo tie on Sunday, the Patriots will need a major assist from their two other divisional rivals. The Pats will need the New York Jets to upset the Dolphins in Miami. Both teams are reeling, each entering the final week of the regular season with five-game losing streaks. The divisional matchup will also be a battle of backups. 15-year veteran Joe Flacco will be under center for New York while 7th-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson will make his second start of the season.

The Patriots will also need the Pittsburgh Steelers to drop their regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. If the Steelers win, head coach Mike Tomlin will clinch his 16th consecutive season without a losing record.

If the Patriots lose:

Even if New England travels to Buffalo and gets their doors blown off, there is still one path to the playoffs.

The Patriots would need both the Dolphins and Steelers to lose and the Jaguars to clinch the AFC South with a win or tie against the Tennessee Titans. If the Titans were to pull off a win while all those teams were to lose, Tennesse would be crowned the AFC South victor and Jacksonville would supplant New England as the final Wild Card spot.

If the Patriots miss the playoffs, it would be only the fifth time they’ve done so in the Bill Belichick era.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

