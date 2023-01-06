Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the coolest actors in Hollywood, not least of all for his role as the X-Men character Wolverine through the years. But, embarrassing things happen to the best of us, as the star revealed recently. The actor is reprising his role as Wolverine for the...
Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
It’s no secret that Hugh Jackman went through a bit of a transformation to play Wolverine. He pushed himself and his body to put on loads of muscle — but he claims he never used steroids. In HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” the host asked: “Over the years, people have wondered, did he juice? Did he take steroids?” Jackman got “jacked” for the nine movies in which he’s played Wolverine, which led to some fan speculation about his workout regimen, but steroids were never appealing to him. “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” the 54-year-old actor said. “I got to be...
Bryan Singer is one of the primary architects of the modern age of superhero films, between his first two “X-Men” films in 2000 and 2003 as well as “Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse” in 2014 and 2016. Those original two films also transformed Hugh Jackman, then mostly known for his work in theater, into an A-list film star through his portrayal of iconic superhero Wolverine. But since the release of those films, Singer has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, as well as allegations from stars like Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence of volatile on-set behavior. In a new interview...
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
To close out the 2010s and begin the 2020s, Ana de Armas has taken part in some high-profile Hollywood productions. She featured in the "Blade Runner" sequel from 2017, "Blade Runner 2049," took a prominent spot in the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out," and even got to play iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in 2022 via the divisive biopic "Blonde." Suffice to say, she's doing incredibly well for herself, and she's far from finished. Of the handful of upcoming projects on her plate is an entry in the rapidly expanding "John Wick" action franchise.
Before reprising his role as Wolverine once more, Hugh Jackman is setting the record straight when it comes to his training routine—both physical and educational. A new interview with Jackman on HBO’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace begins normally enough. The broadcaster asks a question that has apparently followed Jackman for years: “Did he take steroids?”
Could Tom Cruise receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick?
While the release of the third "Deadpool" movie may still be a ways away, one major detail about its plot was announced early on — the involvement of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who last appeared in "Logan," which premiered in 2017. In response to some viewers questioning how the character could return given certain events in "Logan," Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Jackman together shared a simple explanation for Wolverine's involvement in "Deadpool 3," suggesting that the upcoming threequel takes palace before "Logan" chronologically.
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
