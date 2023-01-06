ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, CO

denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley

Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA

People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Castle Rock metro districts almost $1B in debt

By McKenna HarfordResidents in Castle Rock's various metro districts are on the hook for almost $1 billion in debt taken on to build public infrastructure.At the Dec. 20 town council meeting, Pete Manger, assistant director of finance for the town, presented a summary on the 37 active metro districts in Castle Rock, which have a combined debt of $943 million as of 2021. Metro districts are a special taxing entity that can issue bonds to fund infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer lines. The districts then tax property owners to pay off the debt.Manger said the metro districts added around $58 million to their debt between 2020 and 2021. He also noted that 48% of the $943 million debt is accrued interest.Last year, Castle Rock's metro districts collected around $32 million in property taxes, compared to the town collecting around $1.4 million in property taxes. Read more here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
David Heitz

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE

