Two cops injured after car runs a red light and T-bones NYPD cruiser
Two cops were injured when a car blew a red light and rammed into their cruiser in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The NYPD vehicle was heading north on 59th Street in Borough Park when it was T-boned by the car heading west on 17th Street just before 4 p.m., according to cops. The two officers inside suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, police said. The driver of the other car, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Man arrested in fatal shooting at tow yard
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man and charged him with the shooting death of a tow yard employee near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Police say Jaton Herder shot the employee after they wouldn’t give his his car out of impound.
