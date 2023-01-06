Two cops were injured when a car blew a red light and rammed into their cruiser in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The NYPD vehicle was heading north on 59th Street in Borough Park when it was T-boned by the car heading west on 17th Street just before 4 p.m., according to cops. The two officers inside suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, police said. The driver of the other car, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO