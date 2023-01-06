ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Two cops injured after car runs a red light and T-bones NYPD cruiser

Two cops were injured when a car blew a red light and rammed into their cruiser in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The NYPD vehicle was heading north on 59th Street in Borough Park when it was T-boned by the car heading west on 17th Street just before 4 p.m., according to cops. The two officers inside suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, police said. The driver of the other car, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS)  -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy