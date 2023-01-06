Nine of the 19 members of Jacksonville City Council have rejected pay raises for a second year in a row. The amount of money for the pay raises is a drop in the bucket of the city's $1.55 billion budget, but City Council pay raises have been fodder for political attack ads in past campaigns. All of the council members who refused raises for themselves will be on the March ballot seeking election to various offices.

