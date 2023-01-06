Read full article on original website
Jacksonville approves financing to raise power lines at port
The Jacksonville City Council approved $27.5 million in financing for the Jacksonville Port Authority’s push to raise six high-voltage transmission lines over the St. Johns River to give additional clearance to large ships coming into the Blount Island Marine Terminal. The Council voted 19-0 on Tuesday to lend JAXPORT...
Nine Jacksonville City Council members turn down pay raises
Nine of the 19 members of Jacksonville City Council have rejected pay raises for a second year in a row. The amount of money for the pay raises is a drop in the bucket of the city's $1.55 billion budget, but City Council pay raises have been fodder for political attack ads in past campaigns. All of the council members who refused raises for themselves will be on the March ballot seeking election to various offices.
Human trafficking; candidate John Phillips; 'The Diary of Anne Frank'; What's Good Wednesday
Jacksonville — and Florida in general — is a hotbed of sex trafficking. In fact, Florida is one of the three leading states affected by trafficking, after California and Texas. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. So, we wanted to take a closer look at the issue...
City Council signs off on revised deal for Four Seasons project
Jacksonville City Council has approved a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
Orca washes ashore in Palm Coast
A 21-foot orca whale washed up on the beach this morning at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. The whale has died, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Marine biologists with SeaWorld and officials with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife are assisting with the whale's necropsy and removal, deputies said.
Bedroom counties build as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
5 issues that Jax-area lawmakers might tackle this session
Florida lawmakers had their first round of committee meetings last week and are already filing bills for the 2023 Legislative session, beginning March 7. And for the first time in more than 20 years, the Florida House is led by a Northeast Florida lawmaker. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast,...
Nonprofit comes to Jax to help people get out of jail
A nonprofit has opened in Jacksonville to help low-income people pay their bail and get out of the county's pre-trial detention facility, as well as provide pretrial support to help people return for their court dates and avoid a warrant. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that has opened three...
Confederate monuments; distressed bees; book club
Protesters demanding the removal of Confederate monuments from public places will hold another rally Tuesday at Jacksonville City Hall. And prominent activist Ben Frazier says he’ll press City Council again, even though he was arrested at the last meeting for defying a time limit on public comments. He joined...
Stranded manatee freed from the mud off Metro Park
A huge manatee was rescued from low tide mud off Metropolitan Park as fans gathered nearby Saturday evening for the AFC South title game against the Tennessee Titans. After hours of work by Jacksonville firefighters and state wildlife officials, the huge sea cow was carefully winched to the seawall, then hefted into a truck for some TLC at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee Critical Care Center.
That Bar at the Arena plans rooftop deck
More than three years after announcing plans to expand and remodel, the owner of That Bar at the Arena in the Downtown Sports Complex is asking the city for final design approval. The Downtown Development Review Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 12 on final exterior designs that would expand...
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Bayou Soul. Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay,...
The artistry of Ukraine: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra comes to Jax
Their nation has been under attack by Russian forces for a year, their families and friends enfolded in a cold and dark winter again as rockets blast their homes. Yet for one night, the explosions of war will recede as the soaring sounds of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine help ring in the 22nd anniversary season of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.
