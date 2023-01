LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Lamont Butler's 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 80-75 on Saturday night. Butler shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, for the Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 Mountain West). Matt Bradley was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Jaedon LeDee shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

