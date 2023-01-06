Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for January 9, 2022: Storm bringing heavy rain and high winds arrives tonight
Morning clouds eventually clear making way for a partly sunny, dry and mild day. Today's highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and inland valleys, and slightly below average. A storm brewing off Northern California, tapping into an atmospheric river,...
San Diego Channel
Encinitas adjusting to rising cyclist population as Cyclovia event returns
ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Encinitas blocked off six blocks downtown to encourage locals to bike or walk around. It was part of their "Cyclovia" event that’s making a comeback from the pandemic. An empty Highway 101 means it’s the perfect time to pop a wheelie,...
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
San Diego Channel
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
San Diego Channel
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
San Diego Channel
Longtime San Diego County deputy arrested on burglary and drug charges
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy who has served on the force for nearly 16 years was arrested on multiple counts of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. The department's press release says its detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey Friday around 7:30 a.m....
San Diego Channel
Butler scores 23 as San Diego State takes down Wyoming 80-75
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Lamont Butler's 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 80-75 on Saturday night. Butler shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, for the Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 Mountain West). Matt Bradley was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Jaedon LeDee shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.
San Diego Channel
5 people arrested in El Cajon in connection to auto theft, drug possession
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of...
San Diego Channel
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
