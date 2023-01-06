ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I slept through labor contractions — then gave birth in a car

By Samantha Ibrahim
 5 days ago

This mom could give labor in her sleep.

Beccaa Areli slept through her contractions, and later gave birth to her daughter in a car on the way to the hospital.

She posted about the “craziest experience ever” on TikTok , and the 18-second clip has gone viral with almost 6 million views.

The clip features a quick montage of the birth and the events leading up to it.

The video shows snaps of Areli’s baby shower, her large baby bump, her new addition to the family as well as a swarm of paramedics surrounding her as she delivers the baby in her car.

In a separate TikTok , Areli went into more detail about her incredible ordeal.

Craziest experience ever ! #fyp #viralvideo #crazybirthstory

“Basically I had my baby shower, did the balloon arch, and I was going up and down the steps, so that made me go into labor,” she began.

The next day, Areli went to her grandmother’s house and started getting labor pains which she initially believed were just Braxton Hicks contractions. Braxton Hicks are tight cramps that occur in the abdomen and can often be mistaken for true labor contractions.

She chose not to pay any attention to the pain and went to sleep.

Areli had just attended her baby shower the day prior to her delivery.
“POV: you didn’t make it to the hospital,” she wrote in her viral TikTok.
“I didn’t tell anyone, and the next morning I was just keeping track of the time . . . my baby daddy went to work, I took a hot bath, that made me dilate and that also sped up my contractions,” the influencer added.

Areli then told her mom she thought she might be in labor, however, because she was uncertain, her mom told her the hospital would probably send her home.

Following the delivery, paramedics came to her rescue on the side of the road.
Areli gave birth to her daughter inside her car while on the way to the hospital.
“I was like, ‘Mom we really need to go.’ She wasn’t listening to me, so I texted my sister and I’m like, ‘Please come and get me we have to go,’ ” Areli recalled.

Areli’s sister came to pick her up and drive her to the hospital.

“She comes home and we’re all leaving, and as we’re leaving, I got a bad contraction and felt [my baby] coming,” Areli continued.

While in the car, Areli felt the baby descend.

Her viewers were amazed at the story and praised her for being “brave.”
“I felt like I had to s – – t, so I pulled down my pants, and then [my baby’s] head came out,” Areli said.

Areli’s water broke, and she birthed the baby. Areli’s sister managed to catch the baby as she came flying out — but nearly fell down in the process.

When Areli’s family called an ambulance, paramedics asked them if they had anything they could use to snip the umbilical cord. They managed to use a phone charger to cut the cord before assistance arrived.

Areli’s newborn daughter, whom she gave birth to in a car.
Viewers were shocked by the story, and applauded her for being “brave” and pulling through the labor.

“You are so strong omg,” a commenter gushed. “You are so brave mama,” another wrote. “This is so scary glad your baby was ok.”

Someone else interjected: “What a story to tell her when she grows up!” Another wrote: “This is such a crazy pregnancy good job girl!!!”

