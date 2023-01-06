ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Sign Former England Goalkeeper Jack Butland On Loan

By Robert Summerscales
 5 days ago

Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland has joined Manchester United on a loan deal from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Butland, 29, will serve as understudy to first-choice United keeper David de Gea at Old Trafford.

He replaces Martin Dubravka, who returned to Newcastle after spending the first half of the season on loan in Manchester.

Butland has not played at all for Palace this season but he has plenty of experience under his belt.

The former Birmingham and Stoke stopper has played 87 Premier League games in his career, keeping 21 clean sheets.

Butland has represented England nine times at senior international level.

His most recent appearances for England came in 2018.

"This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent," Butland told United's official club website .

He added: "There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

Jack Butland pictured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

IMAGO/DeFodi

