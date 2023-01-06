ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker Nominees: Full List

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker nominees were revealed Jan. 9 ahead of voting kicking off on Jan. 10. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The best players from the last year receive monster upgrades making them the most sought after and expensive items in the game. Nominees were revealed Jan. 9 for goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and attackers.
HOLAUSA

Shakira’s move to Miami could face a six-month delay

Shakira has been gearing up for her move to Miami, with everything making it seem like the change would be happening over the first days of the year. New reports show that things have grown more complicated, and that her move to the US alongside her kids...
MIAMI, FL
ComicBook

Salt Bae Fans Shocked Hearing Him Speak for First Time in New Year's Message

Fans of the infamous Salte Bae were in for a surprise when he spoke in a New Year's message on his Instagram account. For those who have been following Nusret Gökçe's career ever since the Turkish restaurateur went viral in 2017 for the expressive way he sprinkles salt onto steaks, hearing him speak is a rarity. Usually, he's posing with customers or other celebrities at his line of luxury steak houses, or getting in trouble for crashing the World Cup Final. In one of Salt Bae's most recent Instagram videos to ring in the new year, he thanked his 49 million followers for their support over the last 12 months.
The Guardian

French FA president apologises for Zidane comments after backlash

The France Football Federation (FFF) president, Noël Le Graët, apologised to Zinedine Zidane on Monday after his comments on the former Real Madrid coach drew the ire of players, politicians and even the Spanish club. Zidane was one of the favourites to take charge of France if Didier...
BBC

Cardinal Pell's death brings few tears in Australia

At St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, the polarising legacy Cardinal George Pell leaves in his Australian homeland was evident. The cathedral is where Cardinal Pell first rose to the rank of archbishop. It is also where he is accused of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s. As news of his...

