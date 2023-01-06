Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: PSG Has ‘An Impossible Proposal’ for Argentine Star
Paris Saint-Germain wants to extend Lionel Messi after the 35-year-old has had a bounce-back 2022-23 season. The veteran forward’s contract expires in June and he will become a free agent afterward. Marca reported on Tuesday that Jorge Messi will arrive in Paris in the coming weeks, and the Parisian...
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker Nominees: Full List
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker nominees were revealed Jan. 9 ahead of voting kicking off on Jan. 10. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The best players from the last year receive monster upgrades making them the most sought after and expensive items in the game. Nominees were revealed Jan. 9 for goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and attackers.
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid come to Zinedine Zidane's defence following 'disrespect' from French FA president
Noel Le Graet said he "wouldn’t even pick up the phone" to Zidane if he tried to call, causing outrage among players and clubs alike
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Shakira’s move to Miami could face a six-month delay
Shakira has been gearing up for her move to Miami, with everything making it seem like the change would be happening over the first days of the year. New reports show that things have grown more complicated, and that her move to the US alongside her kids...
Facing Lionel Messi, saying the wrong country and registration woes: Cristiano Ronaldo's weird and wonderful first week in Saudi Arabia
Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an eventful start to the year as he settles in at Al-Nassr
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
ComicBook
Salt Bae Fans Shocked Hearing Him Speak for First Time in New Year's Message
Fans of the infamous Salte Bae were in for a surprise when he spoke in a New Year's message on his Instagram account. For those who have been following Nusret Gökçe's career ever since the Turkish restaurateur went viral in 2017 for the expressive way he sprinkles salt onto steaks, hearing him speak is a rarity. Usually, he's posing with customers or other celebrities at his line of luxury steak houses, or getting in trouble for crashing the World Cup Final. In one of Salt Bae's most recent Instagram videos to ring in the new year, he thanked his 49 million followers for their support over the last 12 months.
Man Utd and Arsenal legend Robin van Persie’s son Shaqueel, 16, set for international debut after Holland U17s call-up
LEGENDARY Dutch striker Robin van Persie left a very distinct legacy behind on the pitch, but it seems the Van Persie name could soon be making a return to the headlines. This is because Van Persie's son, Shaqueel, has just earned his first call-up to the Netherlands' Under-17 team. Shaqueel,...
French FA president apologises for Zidane comments after backlash
The France Football Federation (FFF) president, Noël Le Graët, apologised to Zinedine Zidane on Monday after his comments on the former Real Madrid coach drew the ire of players, politicians and even the Spanish club. Zidane was one of the favourites to take charge of France if Didier...
Chelsea in Enzo Fernandez transfer blow as Benfica say deal is ‘CLOSED’ after ‘disrespectful’ bid
BENFICA have said that Enzo Fernandez's proposed switch to Chelsea is CLOSED. The Blues have been strongly linked with the Argentina World Cup star in recent weeks following his outstanding form in Qatar. But the Portuguese outfit have been left angry with Chelsea's latest bid. They were negotiating over his...
Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio
The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio
French federation head apologizes after uproar over Zidane
LE PECQ, France (AP) — The president of France’s soccer federation apologized Monday after Kylian Mbappé, the French sports minister and Real Madrid all took him to task for brusque comments that he “couldn’t care less” about Zinédine Zidane’s future as a coach.
PSG wage bill is football's highest-ever after Lionel Messi signing
There was a 45 per cent leap in the French club's wage expenditure after they signed Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and others at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
BBC
Cardinal Pell's death brings few tears in Australia
At St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, the polarising legacy Cardinal George Pell leaves in his Australian homeland was evident. The cathedral is where Cardinal Pell first rose to the rank of archbishop. It is also where he is accused of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s. As news of his...
