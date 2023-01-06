Fans of the infamous Salte Bae were in for a surprise when he spoke in a New Year's message on his Instagram account. For those who have been following Nusret Gökçe's career ever since the Turkish restaurateur went viral in 2017 for the expressive way he sprinkles salt onto steaks, hearing him speak is a rarity. Usually, he's posing with customers or other celebrities at his line of luxury steak houses, or getting in trouble for crashing the World Cup Final. In one of Salt Bae's most recent Instagram videos to ring in the new year, he thanked his 49 million followers for their support over the last 12 months.

