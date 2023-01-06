A Year After Tragic Death, Hockey Player From New Canaan Earns Permanent Place At Rival School

A plaque at Greenwich's Brunswick School honors hockey player Teddy Balkind, who died during a game after colliding with another player. Photo Credit: Facebook via Camp Awosting/Brunswick School

A year after a young athlete died during a high school hockey game in Fairfield County after colliding with another player, the school where it happened is making sure he will be permanently remembered.

The Brunswick Upper School in Greenwich has installed a bronze-cast plaque on a balcony above its hockey rink to honor 16-year-old New Canaan resident Teddy Balkind, who died on Jan. 6, 2022, after falling on the ice and being struck by another player who was unable to stop.

Balkind suffered a neck wound and later died at Greenwich Hospital. His death was ruled an accident.

The school installed the plaque to celebrate the dedication of the balcony to Balkind, which overlooks the Hartong Rink where the incident happened.

In an announcement, the Greenwich school explains why it chose to install the plaque, which honors Balkind, who was a 10th-grader at the St. Luke’s School in New Canaan.

"In the days, months, and years ahead, we will all continue to play in Teddy’s honor. One shift. One period. One game at a time. It’s the hockey way. And the way our community will celebrate Teddy’s life and carry forth his spirit — now and forever," Brunswick school officials said.

The plaque is located just inside the balcony's entryway, giving Balkind "the best view in the house," school officials added.

Visitors to the rink are encouraged to visit the plaque and spend a moment reflecting on Balkind's life.

The news of Balkind's death had a wide impact, with professional hockey organizations offering their condolences.

"Our prayers and most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his St. Luke's teammates, and his many friends," the National Hockey League had said at the time of his death.

The New York Rangers also reacted to the news, releasing a statement, "While it's hard to put into words the impact of such a loss, know that our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with you."

