ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Tennessee author accused of faking her own death

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing …. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing grief. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Dollar General offering mobile health...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
NME

Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy