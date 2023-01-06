ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Food safety practices need improvement see why in these Myrtle Beach area restaurants

By Gail Traver
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JjRM_0k5nuieM00

Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public.

Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed at the entrance to the business.

Each score is a snapshot in time based on how a retail food establishment handles the five major risk factors related to employee behaviors and preparation practices. These five major risk factors are:

Risk-Based Inspections

  • Food Contact Equipment Cleanliness - Did the inspector see build up on equipment that comes into contact with food?
  • Cooking Temperatures - Are foods being cooked or heated to temperatures within a safe range?
  • Employee Health - Does the facility have a plan in place to require employees who are sick to stay home?
  • Food Sources - Can the facility prove where all foods are coming from and are they coming from approved sources? (an exception would be raw, unprocessed produce from small farms, produce stands or farmers markets)
  • Food Holding Temperatures - Were the foods maintained at safe hot or cold holding temperatures?

Permit, Routine, Limited Scope, and Follow-up Inspection reports are available on the S.C. Food Grades page .

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

  • Dumplings & Seafood Restaurant, 9650 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Dec. 20 and scored a 80 percent, “B” - the following was reported, no hot water at hand sink at time of inspection. Using hand sink for thawing of foods. No date marking observed on ready to eat foods being held over 24 hours. Plastic grocery bags used for food storage. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grade report.

  • Dumplings & Seafood Restaurant, 9650 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored a 81 percent - the following was reported, no hot water at hand sink was not corrected from the previous inspection. No date marking observed again on any ready to eat foods being held over 24 hours, cooked wings, ham. Thermometers used for coolers are oven thermometers and temp starts at 100 degrees. A “C” was posted due to noncompliance. Priority violations and priority foundation violations not corrected. According to DHEC . A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grade report.

  • Hooks, 1902 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Dec. 29 and scored 82 percent “B” grade - the following was reported, a soda box was observed in dry storage with debris and rodent droppings penetrating the syrup bag. Molding food was observed in the walk-in cooler. A gap at the bottom of the back door was observed. Evidence of rodents were observed, droppings and chew marks were found. Several food containers, stored as clean, with chipped and broken surfaces. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grade report .

These two restaurants received follow-up inspections from previous week inspections:

  • The Tavern in Surfside who previously scored a “B” grade had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored a 96 percent which is an “A” grade.
  • Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar who previously scored a “C” grade had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored 100 percent which is an “A” grade.

    Grade A - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of 61-25.

    Grade B - The retail food establishment earned 87-78 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

    Grade C - The retail food establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

    This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    WMBF

    Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway

    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    myhorrynews.com

    North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking

    Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
    NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
    WBTW News13

    Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

    FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
    FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
    The Sun News

    The Sun News

    Myrtle Beach, SC
    10K+
    Followers
    121
    Post
    2M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

     https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy