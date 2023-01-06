Food safety practices need improvement see why in these Myrtle Beach area restaurants

Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public.

Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed at the entrance to the business.

Each score is a snapshot in time based on how a retail food establishment handles the five major risk factors related to employee behaviors and preparation practices. These five major risk factors are:

Risk-Based Inspections

Food Contact Equipment Cleanliness - Did the inspector see build up on equipment that comes into contact with food?

- Did the inspector see build up on equipment that comes into contact with food? Cooking Temperatures - Are foods being cooked or heated to temperatures within a safe range?

- Are foods being cooked or heated to temperatures within a safe range? Employee Health - Does the facility have a plan in place to require employees who are sick to stay home?

- Does the facility have a plan in place to require employees who are sick to stay home? Food Sources - Can the facility prove where all foods are coming from and are they coming from approved sources? (an exception would be raw, unprocessed produce from small farms, produce stands or farmers markets)

- Can the facility prove where all foods are coming from and are they coming from approved sources? (an exception would be raw, unprocessed produce from small farms, produce stands or farmers markets) Food Holding Temperatures - Were the foods maintained at safe hot or cold holding temperatures?

Permit, Routine, Limited Scope, and Follow-up Inspection reports are available on the S.C. Food Grades page .

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

Dumplings & Seafood Restaurant, 9650 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Dec. 20 and scored a 80 percent, “B” - the following was reported, no hot water at hand sink at time of inspection. Using hand sink for thawing of foods. No date marking observed on ready to eat foods being held over 24 hours. Plastic grocery bags used for food storage. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grade report.

Dumplings & Seafood Restaurant, 9650 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored a 81 percent - the following was reported, no hot water at hand sink was not corrected from the previous inspection. No date marking observed again on any ready to eat foods being held over 24 hours, cooked wings, ham. Thermometers used for coolers are oven thermometers and temp starts at 100 degrees. A “C” was posted due to noncompliance. Priority violations and priority foundation violations not corrected. According to DHEC . A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grade report.

Hooks, 1902 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Dec. 29 and scored 82 percent “B” grade - the following was reported, a soda box was observed in dry storage with debris and rodent droppings penetrating the syrup bag. Molding food was observed in the walk-in cooler. A gap at the bottom of the back door was observed. Evidence of rodents were observed, droppings and chew marks were found. Several food containers, stored as clean, with chipped and broken surfaces. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grade report .

These two restaurants received follow-up inspections from previous week inspections:

The Tavern in Surfside who previously scored a “B” grade had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored a 96 percent which is an “A” grade.

Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar who previously scored a “C” grade had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored 100 percent which is an “A” grade.

Grade A - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of 61-25.

Grade B - The retail food establishment earned 87-78 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

Grade C - The retail food establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .