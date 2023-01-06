Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Seeking information on bus, pedestrian collision
The Danville Police Department is investigating following a traffic crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, the police department responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by school bus number 31.
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Accident Involving Pedestrian and School Bus
The Danville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the police department responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by school bus number 31.
WDBJ7.com
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
wfmynews2.com
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
WSET
House fire at intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police reports 2022 had one more shooting than year prior
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week Mayor Sherman Lea gave the city council a new plan of action to fight gun and teen violence. WDBJ7 talked to Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman about the possibility of a new curfew. “The gun violence...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Roanoke house fire, cause determined
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke Tuesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a structure fire and possible entrapment and found heavy...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police seek two suspects after property damage/larceny at car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects who stole a cash box from a wall-mounted coin machine at a car wash. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 2 after 10 p.m. at the 7-Hills Car Wash...
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WXII 12
Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery. At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun. […]
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
Comments / 0